LYON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A small plane flying from Georgia crashed into a house in southeastern Michigan, killing the pilot and two family members.

The victims were David S. Compo, the former president of the Home Builders Association of Southeastern Michigan, his wife, Michele, and their son Dawson, the association said in a news release.

The Federal Aviation Administration said a single-engine Piper PA-24 Comanche crashed in a residential area at 3:47 p.m. Saturday, roughly half a mile from Oakland Southwest Airport, according to preliminary information. The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.

Five people inside the two-story house were able to avoid injury, but fire severely damaged the home.

Nashville bomber sent packages

In the days before he allegedly blew himself and an RV up in downtown Nashville, Anthony Warner sent a series of packages to “acquaintances” around the country, FBI officials said Saturday.

Warner, 63, has been blamed for the Christmas morning bombing that injured three people and damaged dozens of building, but officials are still working to determine a motive.

One of the packages showed up on New Year's Day, postmarked two days before the bombing, WTVF reported, with at least nine typed pages and two Samsung thumb drives, but no return address.

“The knowledge I have gained is immeasurable,” the letter, allegedly written by Warner, reads. I now understand everything, and I mean everything from who/what we really are, to what the known universe really is.”

More writing included conspiracy theories about the moon landing, 9/11 and alien attacks on the planet that began in September 2011 but have been covered up by the media, WTVF, which saw the letters but did not publish them, reported.

Texas pastor killed in church shooting

A pastor was killed and two other people were injured in a shooting at an East Texas church Sunday after the pastor confronted a man who had hidden from police in the church overnight, a local sheriff said.

Authorities had been using dogs and drones to search for the man late Saturday in woods near Winona following a car chase, and the pastor of the nearby Starrville Methodist Church discovered him hiding in a church bathroom Sunday morning, Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith said.

The pastor drew a gun and ordered the man to stop, Smith said, but the man grabbed the weapon and began shooting with it. The pastor was killed, a second person was injured by gunfire and another was hurt in a fall. The man stole the pastor's vehicle and fled east before being arrested by deputies.

IRS: Prince estate 50% undervalued

The ongoing controversy over the money left behind by Prince when he died without a will is heating up again after Internal Revenue Service calculations showed that executors of the rock star's estate undervalued it by 50%, or about $80 million.

The IRS determined that Prince's estate is worth $163.2 million, overshadowing the $82.3 million valuation submitted by Comerica Bank & Trust, the estate's administrator. The discrepancy primarily involves Prince's music publishing and recording interests, according to court documents. Documents show the IRS believes that Prince's estate owes another $32.4 million in federal taxes.