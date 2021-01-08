Michigan Capitol threat brings arrest

LANSING, Mich. – Officials arrested a Charlotte, Michigan, man Thursday suspected of calling in a bomb threat to the state Capitol in Lansing.

Michael Varrone, 48, could face charges today, the state attorney general's office said in a news release. The Michigan State Capitol was closed to lawmakers and staff for about two hours Thursday because of the threat.

Varrone was arrested outside his home without incident Thursday afternoon by the Michigan State Police Emergency Support Team and Fugitive Team, the release said.

Loeffler concedes in Georgia runoff

Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler on Thursday conceded to Democrat Raphael Warnock in one of two Georgia Senate runoffs that will give control of the U.S. Senate to Democrats.

Loeffler, who was appointed to the position a year ago to replace outgoing Sen. Johnny Isakson, posted a video to social media Thursday evening saying that she had called Warnock to congratulate him.

Democrat Jon Ossoff beat Republican David Perdue in Georgia's other Senate runoff. Perdue has yet to concede. In a statement released early Wednesday, his campaign vowed to “mobilize every available resource and exhaust every legal recourse.”

Biden makes Labor, Commerce picks

President-elect Joe Biden will select Boston Mayor Marty Walsh as his labor secretary, according to two people familiar with the decision, choosing a former union worker who shares his Irish American background and working-class roots. Walsh, 53, has served as the Democratic mayor of Boston since 2014.

Biden has also picked Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo to lead the Commerce Department, helping set trade policy and looking to promote U.S. opportunities for growth domestically and overseas.

Raimondo, a former venture capitalist, is in her second term as governor and previously served as state treasurer.

Pentagon Papers journalist dies at 84

Neil Sheehan, a reporter and Pulitzer Prize-winning author who broke the story of the Pentagon Papers for the New York Times and who chronicled the deception at the heart of the Vietnam War in his epic book about the conflict, died Thursday. He was 84.

Sheehan died of complications from Parkinson's disease, said his daughter, Catherine Sheehan Bruno.

His 1988 account of the Vietnam War, “A Bright Shining Lie: John Paul Vann and America in Vietnam,” won the Pulitzer Prize for nonfiction.

Man ordered freed stays behind bars

A man who has spent 35 years in prison in a murder case featured in the book and television series “The Innocent Man” must remain incarcerated even after a judge ordered his release, an appeals court ruled Thursday.

The Court of Criminal Appeals ordered Tommy Ward, 60, to remain imprisoned while the state appeals the lower court's ruling that he be released.

Ward and a co-defendant, Karl Fontenot, were convicted and sentenced to life in prison in the 1984 kidnapping and killing of Donna Denice Haraway, a convenience store clerk in Ada, Oklahoma. But a judge ruled last month that prosecutors withheld key evidence in the case, including witness interviews and police reports, and ordered Ward's release.

Brazil's COVID-19 deaths hit 200,000

Brazil passed 200,000 deaths from the coronavirus pandemic Thursday. That is the second highest total in the world.

The health ministry said the country had 1,524 deaths in the previous 24 hours, rising to a total of 200,498 for the pandemic. The milestone was reached as Brazilians are once again crowding their beaches.

Cleric who inspired extremism freed

A convicted firebrand cleric who inspired the Bali bombers and other violent extremists walked free from an Indonesian prison Friday after completing his sentence for funding the training of Islamic militants.

Police said they would continue to monitor the activities of Abu Bakar Bashir, who is now 82 and ailing, and his son said Bashir for now would be avoiding activities outside his family due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Bashir was imprisoned in 2011 for his links to a militant training camp in the religiously conservative Aceh province.

He was convicted of funding the military-style camp to train Islamic militants and sentenced to 15 years in jail.