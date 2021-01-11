6 inmates use 'homemade rope' to escape

MERCED, Calif. – Authorities in central California were searching Sunday for six inmates who used a “homemade rope” to escape from a county jail, sheriff's officials said.

All six escapees should be considered armed and dangerous, the Merced County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

Staff at Merced County Downtown Jail noticed late Saturday that the six inmates were missing, the release said.

“A preliminary investigation has determined that the inmates were able to gain access to the roof of the facility and utilize a homemade rope to scale down the side of the jail,” the sheriff's office said.

All but one of the suspects are charged with violent felonies, including murder.

They were identified as Jorge Barron, 20, of Atwater, California; Gabriel Francis Coronado, 19, of Atwater; Manuel Allen Leon, 21, of Vallejo, California; Andres Nunez Rodriguez Jr., 21 of Planada, California; Fabian Cruz Roman, 22 of Los Banos, California; and Edgar Eduardo Ventura, 22 of Portland, Oregon.

Search intensifies for jet's black box

The search for the black boxes of a crashed Sriwijaya Air jet intensified Monday to boost the investigation into what caused the plane carrying 62 people to nosedive at high velocity into the Java Sea.

The Boeing 737-500 jet disappeared minutes after taking off from Jakarta, Indonesia's capital, during heavy rain on Saturday, and the search so far has yielded plane parts and human remains but no sign of survivors.

Authorities have said signals from the boxes containing the cockpit voice and flight data recorders were detected between Lancang and Laki islands in the Thousand Island chain just north of Jakarta's coast. Officials said they have marked a location where the sounds were being emitted from the black boxes, which detached from the tail of the aircraft when it plummeted into the sea.

Bomb kills 3 in Afghan capital

A roadside bomb exploded in Afghanistan's capital Sunday, killing at least three people in a vehicle. It was the latest attack to take place as government negotiators in Qatar resume peace talks with the Taliban.

Tariq Arian, spokesman for the interior minister, said a spokesman for the ministry's public protection forces – a security force – was one of the three killed in the attack. One other person was wounded he said. No one immediately claimed responsibility.

The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for multiple attacks in the capital in recent months.

Six rangers slain in Congo park

Gunmen have killed at least six rangers in Virunga National Park, the latest attack in the part of eastern Congo that is home to some of the world's last mountain gorillas, officials said Sunday.

The violence took place on Sunday in Nyamitwitwi, located in the Rutshuru area of the park, said Olivier Mukisya, spokesman for the Congolese Institute for the Conservation of Nature.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility, though past attacks on Virunga park rangers have been blamed on several armed groups that vie for control of eastern Congo's natural resources. Among those rebel groups is the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda, an ethnic Hutu group opposed to the government of neighboring Rwanda and one of the last factions of Rwandan rebels active in the Congo.