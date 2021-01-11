California cases take toll on state

California had a new daily COVID-19 death peak Saturday as the state threatens to crumble under the lack of resources.

At least 695 Californians died Saturday, bringing the state total to 29,233 since the pandemic began last spring, according to the state Department of Public Health.

More than 2.6 million people in the state have tested positive so far.

The growing numbers, stemming partially from the holidays, are overwhelming hospitals up and down the state, where multiple regions have warned about limited ICU beds, ventilators, oxygen and other resources.

“We are all waiting with a certain amount of anxiety in seeing how the hospital admission data unfold over the coming days,” Dr. Roger Lewis, director of COVID-19 hospital demand modeling for the L.A. County Department of Health Services, told the Los Angeles Times.

“The hospital-based system is literally at the breaking point, where a substantial increase in demand could result in situations where we cannot provide to people the care that we would all expect to be able to provide or to receive when we're critically ill.”

Global case count reaches 90 million

Coronavirus infections have now surpassed 90 million confirmed cases around the world, as more countries braced for wider spread of more virulent strains of a disease that has now killed nearly 2 million worldwide.

The number of infections worldwide has doubled in just 10 weeks, according to a tally by John Hopkins University on Sunday. COVID-19 infections had hit 45 million as recently as late October.

As of Sunday afternoon, John Hopkins counted 90,005,787 infections around the world. The United States leads the world with more than 22.2 million infections, the highest number recorded since the pandemic began.

Japan finds variant in Brazil travelers

The Japanese Health Ministry has found a coronavirus variant in people arriving from Brazil that's different from the ones in Britain and South Africa.

The variant was found in airport tests on a man in his 40s, a woman in her 30s and two teens, the ministry said Sunday. Japan was working with other nations, the WHO and other medical experts to analyze the new version of the virus, and it was still unclear whether available vaccines would work. Experts are worried the variants appear to spread faster.

The man who tested positive had no symptoms upon arrival but was hospitalized after his breathing became difficult. The woman suffered headaches, one teen, a male, had a fever, while the other female teen had no symptoms, according to the ministry.

Africa surpasses 3 million cases

Africa passed the milestone of 3 million confirmed cases COVID-19 Sunday, including more than 72,000 deaths, according to the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

South Africa accounts for more than 30% of the continent's total with more than 1.2 million reported cases, including 32,824 deaths. The high proportion of cases in South Africa could be because the country carries out more tests than many other African countries.