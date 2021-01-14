Mexico wants vaccine for its workers in US

Mexico said Wednesday it will invoke the labor section of the free trade agreement signed with the United States last year to pressure that its workers in the U.S. have access to the COVID-19 vaccine regardless of their immigration status.

Foreign Affairs Secretary Marcelo Ebrard said that “it is an established right that the worker must not be exposed to infection.”

“It is a responsibility of each of the countries to guarantee that all workers, independently of their immigration status, receive the vaccine,” Ebrard said. The exclusion of any Mexican workers from vaccination programs would be considered a violation of the trade agreement, he said.

Immigrant workers' access to the vaccine became an issue in Mexico last week following comments by Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts. The governor had been asked whether immigrants without papers working in the state's meatpacking plants would be vaccinated.

Woman who cut out baby executed

A Kansas woman was executed Wednesday for strangling an expectant mother in Missouri and cutting the baby from her womb, the first time in nearly seven decades that the U.S. government has put to death a female inmate.

Lisa Montgomery, 52, was pronounced dead at 1:31 a.m. after receiving a lethal injection at the federal prison complex in Terre Haute. She was the 11th prisoner to receive a lethal injection there since July when President Donald Trump, an ardent supporter of capital punishment, resumed federal executions following 17 years without one.

Protected land for owl downsized

The Trump administration said Wednesday it would slash millions of acres of protected habitat designated for the imperiled northern spotted owl in Oregon, Washington state and Northern California, much of it in prime timber locations in Oregon's coastal ranges.

Environmentalists decried the move and accused the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service under President Donald Trump of taking a parting shot at protections designed to help restore the species in favor of the timber industry.

SAG shifts awards dates to April 4

The Screen Actors Guild Awards will not share the same air date as the Grammys after all.

The SAG Awards announced Wednesday the 27th annual ceremony has been moved to April 4.

Both events were scheduled to air March 14, but the SAG Awards shifted to a different date to avoid conflict with the Grammys.

Ex-Michigan governor charged

Former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder was charged Wednesday with two counts of willful neglect of duty stemming from an investigation of the Flint water crisis, which left residents with lead-contaminated water and was blamed for a deadly outbreak of Legionnaires' disease.

The charges, shown in an online court record, are misdemeanors punishable by up to a year in jail and a $1,000 fine. No governor or former governor in Michigan's 184-year history had been charged with crimes related to their time in that office, according to the state archivist.

EU food agency: Worms safe to eat

The vaunted Mediterranean diet and the French “bon gout” are getting some competition: The European Union's food safety agency says worms are safe to eat.

The Parma-based agency published a scientific opinion Wednesday on the safety of dried yellow mealworms and gave them a thumbs-up.