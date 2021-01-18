Pedestrian struck dead identified

A pedestrian struck and killed in Huntington was identified Sunday as a 58-year-old Huntington man.

Melvin D. Norris died from blunt force traumatic injuries and his death was ruled accidental by the Huntington County coroner.

Police were called to the intersection of Cherry Street and West Park Drive at 6:58 p.m. Friday on reports of a personal injury accident. When they arrived, they found that multiple vehicles had struck the pedestrian, according to a news release from the Huntington Police Department.

Officers immediately began rendering aid until medics arrived on the scene and took over treatment. At 7:35 p.m. the coroner was called after lifesaving efforts were not successful. Norris was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is still under investigation, and there were no details given as to how Norris was struck, according to the release. It was unclear if there were any other injuries, and no other information was provided.

Cass County Jail inmate, 72, dies

Indiana State Police were investigating Sunday after a 72-year-old Cass County Jail inmate died.

Police said a correctional officer found Clyde Davis unconscious and not breathing Saturday in his cell. He was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead. An autopsy was pending.

“There were not outwardly signs of trauma to Davis's body,” said a news release from Indiana State Police. “An autopsy has been scheduled but at this time foul play is not suspected.”

Further details were not released.

No Powerball, Mega Millions winner

Lottery players have another chance to win big this week since there were no winners of the top prize for both the Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots in their most recent drawings.

The Powerball jackpot grew to an estimated $730 million after no one matched all five numbers and the red ball in the drawing Saturday night. If a lottery player strikes big in the next Powerball drawing Wednesday, it would be the fifth-largest jackpot ever in the United States.

No one beat the odds in Friday's Mega Millions drawing, so that jackpot grew to an estimated $850 million. That would be the third-largest jackpot ever if there's a winner of the top prize for the drawing Tuesday.

It has been nearly two years since a jackpot has grown so large. No one has won either game's top prize in months.

ATF sued over license to gun maker

Kansas City, Missouri, and the state of Illinois filed a lawsuit Friday against a federal agency that awarded a license to an arms manufacturer that was sued last year for illegally selling guns and went bankrupt.

The lawsuit alleges the Bureau of Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives awarded the license to JA Industries, renamed from Jimenez Arms, after it repeatedly broke federal firearms laws and contributed to gun trafficking. The lawsuit says the company's cheap firearms contribute to the rising violent crime in Kansas City and Chicago.

Everytown for Gun Safety Support Fund, a national gun safety advocacy group, joined the lawsuit, which was filed in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York. The plaintiffs want the ATF to revoke JA Industries' license.

The new lawsuit says the owner, Paul Jimenez, applied for a new license under the name JA Industries and that it took the ATF less than a month to award a license. Jimenez is not a defendant in the lawsuit.