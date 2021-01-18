UK eyes 24-hour vaccine clinics

The U.K. government plans to offer a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine to every adult by September as the nation's health care system battles the worst crisis in its 72-year-history.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said Sunday that the government will soon begin a trial of round-the-clock injections at some locations as it continues to add more vaccination sites to increase the pace of delivery. The National Health Service opened a mass vaccination center Saturday at the historic Salisbury Cathedral, where injections were accompanied by organ music.

Mexico agrees to vaccine delay

Mexico President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Sunday that his government has agreed with a U.N. proposal to delay shipments of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine to countries like Mexico that had exiting purchase agreements, in order to get more doses to poorer countries quicker.

López Obrador said the delayed shipments would be made up later.

Brazil approves use of 2 vaccines

Brazil's health regulator on Sunday approved the urgent use of coronavirus vaccines made by Sinovac and AstraZeneca, enabling Latin America's largest nation to begin an immunization program that's been subject to delay and political disputes.

Brazil currently has 6 million doses of Sinovac's CoronaVac vaccine ready to distribute in the next few days and is awaiting the arrival of 2 million doses of the vaccine made by AstraZeneca and partner Oxford University.

Lebanon, Pfizer reach deal on doses

Lebanon finalized a deal with Pfizer on Sunday for 2.1 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine amid surge in infections that has overwhelmed the country's health care system.

The doses are to arrive in Lebanon starting early February, according to Lebanon's health ministry.

Amsterdam breaks up banned protest

Police in Amsterdam turned a water cannon on hundreds of demonstrators who were taking part in a banned protest Sunday against the Dutch government and its tough coronavirus lockdown.

Police on horseback also moved in to break up the demonstration on a large square ringed by museums, including the Van Gogh Museum and Rijksmuseum.