US soldier facing terrorism charges

NEW YORK – A U.S. Army soldier was arrested Tuesday in Georgia on terrorism charges after he spoke online about plots to blow up New York City's 9/11 Memorial and other landmarks and attack U.S. soldiers in the Middle East, authorities said.

Cole James Bridges of Stow, Ohio, was in custody on charges of attempted material support of a terrorist organization – the Islamic State group – and attempted murder of a military member, said Nicholas Biase, a spokesperson for Manhattan federal prosecutors.

The 20-year-old, also known as Cole Gonzales, was with the 3rd Infantry Division out of Fort Stewart, Georgia, when he thought he was communicating with the Islamic State online about the terrorism plots, Biase said.

Unbeknownst to Bridges, an FBI employee was in on the chat as Bridges provided detailed instructions on tactics and manuals and advice about attacking the memorial and other targets in New York City, Biase said.

Bridges was scheduled to make an initial appearance in federal court in Augusta, Georgia, on Thursday. It was not immediately clear who would represent him.

College Board cutting essay from SAT

The College Board said Tuesday it will eliminate the optional essay from the SAT and do away with subject tests amid a changing college admissions landscape.

The three-hour, multiple choice SAT measures math and English language arts proficiency. The optional essay adds about an hour and is scored separately, as were the lesser required subject tests given in specific areas like chemistry or foreign languages.

The subject tests will immediately end for U.S. students and will be phased out for international students by June.

5 charged after 4 shot in Pennsylvania

A series of shootings in a community in Pennsylvania's Pocono Mountains that left four people wounded led to charges against five people, authorities said.

The shootings occurred Monday night in different areas of Coolbaugh Township, and authorities said some of the people injured apparently were victims of mistaken identity. All four victims remain hospitalized in stable condition.

Macron hopes US commits to IS fight

French President Emmanuel Macron hoped Tuesday that U.S. President-elect Joe Biden will show a greater military commitment to fight against Islamic extremists in several theaters of conflict and especially in the Middle East.

Macron, who made his New Year's speech to the French military in Brest, in western France, said “I am certain that in the coming weeks, the new administration (Biden) will need to make key decisions that will mark a greater commitment and awareness in the fight against terrorism” in Syria and Iraq.

Macron also called for the United States to get more involved in multilateral defense cooperation.

Russia ignores calls for leader's release

The Kremlin on Tuesday brushed aside calls from the West to release opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who was arrested upon his return to Russia from Germany following treatment for poisoning with a nerve agent.

Navalny blames his poisoning on President Vladimir Putin's government, which has denied it. The condemnations of his arrest and the calls from abroad for his release have added to the existing tensions between Russia and the West.

Some European Union countries are suggesting more sanctions against Moscow.