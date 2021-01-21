California winds whip up wildfires

A windstorm that fanned brushfires, toppled trees and left thousands of Californians without power focused its remaining energy Wednesday on the southern end of the state, where forecasters warned of the additional threat of heavy rain and flash flooding.

Strong winds were forecast through the day before tapering off. Winds gusts of 35 mph to 50 mph were reported in many canyons, valleys and coastal areas with gusts of 60 mph or more recorded in the mountains.

Utilities, meanwhile, were dealing with power outages resulting from a combination of wind damage and public safety power shut-offs intended to prevent sparks from downed or damaged equipment from starting fires.

Southern California Edison's website showed around 18,000 of its 5 million customers remained intentionally blacked out early Wednesday.

Wildfires occurred statewide, including two from gusts fanning long-smoldering embers from one of last summer's massive wildfires in counties south of the San Francisco Bay region. Firefighters on alert due to the predicted conditions kept the fires small.

Woman burns 3 workers with acid

A Pennsylvania woman who didn't pay her water bill has been charged with felonies including the use of weapons of mass destruction after she burned three municipal workers with acidic drain cleaner as they tried to restore her service, authorities said.

Deborah Samulski, 61, is also charged in Westmoreland County with risking a catastrophe and criminal mischief, and with misdemeanor counts of reckless endangerment. A preliminary hearing is set for this month, the Tribune-Review reported Tuesday.

Masterson pleads not guilty to rapes

An attorney for “That '70s Show” actor Danny Masterson pleaded not guilty on his behalf Wednesday to the rapes of three women in the early 2000s.

Defense lawyer Tom Mesereau entered the plea for Masterson, who was not present in court, to three charges of rape by force or fear in Los Angeles County Superior Court.

All of the alleged rapes happened at his Hollywood Hills home. He could face up to 45 years in prison if convicted.

Greek lawmakers OK extended waters

Lawmakers in Greece on Wednesday overwhelmingly approved legislation to extend the country's territorial waters along its western coastline from six to 12 nautical miles.

In the 284-0 vote, representatives of four opposition parties backed the center-right government, while members of the Greek Communist Party abstained.

Although the move does not directly affect an ongoing maritime boundary dispute with Turkey to the east, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis told parliament that Greece was adopting a more assertive foreign policy.

4 killed in Madrid gas explosion

A powerful gas explosion tore through a residential building in central Madrid on Wednesday, killing four people and ripping the facade off the structure.

A tower of smoke rose from the building, where repairs were being done to a gas boiler, and billowed through Toledo Street, near the city's center. Aerial footage shared by Spain's National Police showed rubble covering a nearby schoolyard – though Madrid's mayor said no one was seriously injured at the school.