Police officer drives through crowd; 2 hurt

TACOMA, Wash. – At least two people were injured when a police officer responding to a report of a street race plowed his car through a crowd of pedestrians that had gathered around him and were pounding on the car's windows in downtown Tacoma on Saturday night, officials said.

The incident happened just before 7 p.m. as about 100 people were blocking an intersection and watching several cars spinning in circles, police told The News Tribune of Tacoma.

A police car arrived, then drove through the crowd after people tried to block the vehicle, a witness said.

Video posted on social media shows the police car hitting several people and running over at least one person.

11 trapped in Chinese mine rescued

Eleven workers trapped for two weeks inside a Chinese gold mine were brought safely to the surface on Sunday, a landmark achievement for an industry long-blighted by disasters and high death tolls.

State broadcaster CCTV showed workers being hauled up one-by-one in baskets on Sunday afternoon, their eyes shielded to protect them after so many days in darkness.

Some brought their hands together in gratitude and many appeared almost too weak to stand. They were swiftly covered in coats amid freezing temperatures and loaded into ambulances.

Hundreds of rescue workers and officials stood at attention and applauded as the workers were brought up from the mine in Qixia, a jurisdiction under Yantai in the eastern coastal province of Shandong.

Vincennes U razes damaged hall

A longtime residence hall on Vincennes University's main campus has been demolished after it was severely damaged during a wind storm last April.

The university says the 54-year-old Harrison Hall came down earlier this month. The two-story, 63,454-square-foot building had housed male students and also contained administrative offices.

A plan for the site has not yet been determined, said Linda Waldroup, the school's vice president of financial services.

“That is an exceptional spot on our campus. Whatever goes there will be a state-of-the-art facility for Vincennes University that will help to attract and retain students,” she said.