Kurds kill Syrian in attack on rally

BEIRUT – One Syrian was killed Sunday and four were injured after Kurdish security forces opened fire at pro-government demonstrators in a northeastern city, state media said.

The state news agency SANA said the Kurdish forces opened fire at demonstrators protesting the siege on their neighborhood in Hassakeh city.

Separately, two car bombs went off two hours apart in the northwestern town of Azaz and another village some 30 miles away. The explosions in the areas controlled by Syrian opposition fighters allied with Turkey killed six civilians, including one child in Azaz, and six fighters at a checkpoint in a village near the town of al-Bab, first responders known as Syrian Civil Defense and opposition media reported.

Police release video of handcuffed girl

Police in Rochester, New York, released two body-camera videos Sunday of officers restraining a distraught 9-year-old girl who was handcuffed and sprayed with what police called a chemical “irritant.”

The Democrat and Chronicle reported that prior to the release of the videos, Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren expressed her concern for the “child that was harmed during this incident that happened on Friday.”

A total of nine officers and supervisors responded to the report of “family trouble” on Friday. At a news conference Sunday, Deputy Police Chief Andre Anderson described the girl as suicidal.

Company says rocket test successful

A Maine company that's developing a rocket to propel small satellites into space passed its first major test Sunday.

Brunswick-based bluShift Aerospace launched a 20-foot prototype rocket, hitting an altitude of a little more than 4,000 feet in a first run designed to test the rocket's propulsion and control systems.

It carried a science project by Falmouth High School students that will measure flight metrics such as barometric pressure.

Rebels attack Somalia's capital

A hotel in Somalia's capital was hit by an explosion and an attack by jihadist rebels, police have confirmed.

A vehicle loaded with explosives crashed into the entrance gate of the Afrik hotel, near Mogadishu's strategic K-4 junction, on Sunday afternoon, a police spokesman said.

A number of armed gunmen then quickly invaded the hotel, opening fire on staff and patrons inside, he said. Government forces responded to the attack and gunfire could be heard coming from the hotel. Police rescued many people from the hotel, including its owner and an army general.

At least seven wounded civilians could be seen although police did not immediately give casualty figures.

Avalanche kills 2 on remote island

Two civilian employees of the Norwegian military were killed and a third one injured in an avalanche on a remote Arctic Ocean island inhabited only by soldiers and researchers of the Nordic country.

A statement from the Norwegian Armed Forces said Sunday that the accident took place Saturday afternoon on Jan Mayen island, 620 miles west of mainland Norway.