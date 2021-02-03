Suspect fires on FBI agents, kills 2

SUNRISE, Fla. – Two FBI agents were killed and three wounded in a shooting that erupted Tuesday when they arrived to search an apartment in a child pornography case, a confrontation that marked one of the bloodiest days in FBI history. The suspect is believed to have killed himself.

The violence forced residents in the Fort Lauderdale suburb of Sunrise to huddle inside their homes as a SWAT team stormed the apartment building and police helicopters circled overhead.

FBI Director Christopher Wray identified the two slain agents as Daniel Alfin and Laura Schwartzenberger, both of whom specialized in investigating crimes against children. Two of the wounded agents were hospitalized in stable condition, said agent Michael Leverock in Miami. The third did not require hospitalization, Wray said.

Navalny sent to prison; protests ensue

A Moscow court on Tuesday ordered Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny to prison for more than 21/2 years, finding that he violated the terms of his probation while recuperating in Germany from nerve-agent poisoning.

The ruling ignited protests in Moscow and St. Petersburg.

Navalny, who is the most prominent critic of President Vladimir Putin, had denounced the proceedings as a vain attempt by the Kremlin to scare millions of Russians into submission.

Beloved British veteran dies at 100

Capt. Tom Moore, the World War II veteran who walked into the hearts of a nation in lockdown as he shuffled up and down his garden to raise money for health care workers, has died after testing positive for COVID-19. He was 100. His family announced his death on Twitter.

Captain Tom, as he became known in newspaper headlines and TV interviews, set out to raise 1,000 pounds for Britain's National Health Service by walking 100 laps of his backyard. But his quest went viral. Donations poured in from across Britain and as far away as the United States and Japan, raising some $40 million.

SEAL pleads guilty in assault on sailor

The U.S. Navy on Tuesday dropped sexual assault charges against an enlisted SEAL in a case involving a female sailor at a Fourth of July party in Iraq that had prompted the rare withdrawal of the special operations unit from the Middle East in 2019.

Under the agreement accepted by the military court at Navy Base San Diego, Special Warfare Operator First Class Adel A. Enayat pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of battery and assault for biting the sailor's face and grabbing her neck during what his lawyer described as rough, consensual sex. He will serve up to 90 days in the brig.

Georgia Senate GOP eyes voting limits

Republicans in Georgia's state Senate are moving quickly to limit who can vote and how after Democrats won the presidential election and two U.S. Senate runoffs in the once reliably red state.

Democrats say the GOP's bills are unnecessary, politically motivated and will suppress legal votes.

The bills introduced Monday would restrict who can vote absentee by mail, require a photo ID for those who do vote absentee by mail, ban ballot drop boxes and block outside groups from sending out absentee ballot applications. Other proposals would end automatic voter registration when obtaining a driver's license and ban new residents from voting in a runoff election.