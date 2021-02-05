Gun sales hit record in January

Gun sales hit a historic high in January as violent riots hit the U.S. Capitol and a new president took over, continuing a record-setting surge that began as the coronavirus pandemic took hold in early 2020.

Gun dealers sold more than 2 million firearms in January, a 75% increase over the same month last year and the biggest-selling January on record, according to the National Shooting Sports Foundation, an industry trade group.

The FBI, meanwhile, reported 4.3 million firearm-related background checks, the highest monthly total since the system was created over two decades ago.

Woman indicted in election threat

A federal grand jury indicted a woman who is accused of threatening a Detroit-area election official after a stormy November meeting to certify local results in the presidential race.

Katelyn Jones was charged Wednesday with making threats of violence with a phone and through social media.

Jones' target was Monica Palmer, a Republican member of the Wayne County Board of Canvassers, and her family, investigators said.

Jones, 23, sent photos of a dead body and threatened Palmer on Nov. 18, the FBI said.

Man, 95, blames thefts for killing

A 95-year-old Colorado man accused of shooting and killing a maintenance worker at his assisted living center told police he was tired of staffers stealing money from him and decided to shoot the man to make the thefts stop, according to a court document released Thursday.

Okey Payne was arrested Wednesday in his room at Legacy Assisted Living in Lafayette, 22 miles north of Denver.

Investigators say he shot Ricardo Medina-Rojas after confronting him about $200 that he said was missing from his wallet.

Payne said Medina-Rojas “mumbled something” before he shot him once in the head. Medina-Rojas later died at a hospital.

On Wednesday, Payne told investigators that he was sitting in the center's lobby watching people and thinking about how to get attention and stop the thefts when he saw Medina-Rojas arriving for work and decided he would shoot him.

He also told investigators that he should have waited to talk to another man, whose name was redacted, and shot him instead.

Still, Payne said he is glad the “thievery” will stop.

“Okey stated it was too bad he had to 'waste' him (Ricardo), but he's hoping if something good comes from all this is that the stealing will stop,” the report said.

3 bodies found after avalanche

The bodies of three backcountry skiers buried in a large avalanche in southwestern Colorado were found Wednesday under more than 20 feet of debris, and a slide near Vail Mountain Resort on Thursday killed another skier, officials said.

The bodies of the skiers in southwestern Colorado, which were located with the help of their avalanche beacons, had to be left at the site between the towns of Silverton and Ophir because bad weather prevented a helicopter from retrieving them from the rugged terrain, the San Juan County Office of Emergency Management said.

A total of eight backcountry skiers have died in avalanches in Colorado so far this winter.