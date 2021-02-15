Indiana man gets prison for scalding

PORTLAND – An eastern Indiana man on the run for years to avoid criminal proceedings has been sentenced to 13 years in prison for forcing a 5-year-old boy's hands into scalding water.

Muncie's Star Press reports that Marcus A. Ternet, 53, was sentenced Friday by a Jay County judge. Jurors convicted him in December for battery resulting in serious bodily injury to a person under 14 years old.

The incident occurred in a trailer in Portland's Oakwood Mobile Home Park in 2011. The boy was treated for burns at Jay County Hospital and Fort Wayne's St. Joseph Hospital.

Ternet's trial was set to begin in 2012, but he never showed. A judge then issued a warrant for his arrest. He was arrested and jailed in 2019.

Man arrested for fatal NYC stabbings

A 21-year-old Brooklyn man was arrested in the fatal stabbings of two people on New York City subway trains, police said Sunday.

Rigoberto Lopez was taken into custody Saturday night and was formally arrested Sunday on charges of murder and attempted murder, police said.

Nicki Minaj's father dies in hit-and-run

The 64-year-old father of rapper Nicki Minaj has died after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in New York, police said.

Robert Maraj was walking along a road in Mineola on Long Island at 6:15 p.m. Friday when he was hit by a car that kept going, Nassau County police said. Maraj was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead Saturday.