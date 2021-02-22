Personal data lost in hack: Kroger

BOSTON – Kroger Co. says personal data, including Social Security numbers of some of its pharmacy and clinic customers, may have been stolen in the hack of a third-party vendor's file-transfer service.

The Cincinnati-based grocery and pharmacy chain said in a statement Friday that it believes less than 1% of its customers were affected – specifically some using its Health and Money Services – as well as some current and former employees because a number of personnel records were apparently viewed.

It says it is notifying those potentially impacted, offering free credit-monitoring.

Kroger said the breach did not affect Kroger stores' IT systems or grocery store systems or data and there has so far been no indication of fraud involving accessed personal data.

1 dead in shooting at Missouri Legion

One person died and four others were wounded in an overnight shooting at an American Legion club in southeast Missouri, police said Sunday.

KAIT-TV reported that officers found the five victims at the American Legion building in Kennett following the report of the shooting before 12:30 a.m. Sunday.

Two people were flown to a hospital in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, in critical condition. Two other victims were being treated at hospitals. No arrests were reported immediately Sunday in connection with the shooting.

Israel closes beaches after oil spill

Israel closed all its Mediterranean beaches until further notice Sunday, days after an offshore oil spill deposited tons of tar across more than 100 miles of coastline in what officials are calling one of the country's worst ecological disasters.

Activists began reporting globs of black tar on Israel's coast last week after a heavy storm. The deposits have wreaked havoc on local wildlife, and the Israeli Agriculture Ministry determined Sunday that a dead young fin whale that washed up on a beach in southern Israel died from ingesting the viscous black liquid, according to Kan, Israel's public broadcaster.

Israel's Nature and Parks Authority has called the spill “one of the most serious ecological disasters” in the country's history. In 2014, a crude oil spill in the Arava Desert caused extensive damage to one of the country's delicate ecosystems.

Hoosier 1 of 2 killed in trainer jet crash

The U.S. Air Force said Sunday that a flying instructor and a student pilot from the Japanese Air Self Defense Force were killed when a trainer jet crashed in Alabama.

The Air Force released the name of the instructor who died when the T-38C Talon trainer aircraft crashed Friday near Montgomery, Alabama. He was identified as Scot Ames Jr., a 24-year-old instructor pilot with the 50th Flying Training Squadron at Columbus Air Force Base in Mississippi. He was from Pekin, Indiana.

The name of the student pilot is not being released at this time, and will be provided according to Japan's process.

Abuse case against priest to begin

A defrocked American priest faces a criminal trial today on allegations he sexually abused young girls at a children's shelter he ran in a remote enclave in East Timor – one of the most Catholic places on Earth

Richard Daschbach, 84, a former missionary from Pennsylvania, is charged with 14 counts of sexual abuse of children under the age of 14, as well as counts of child pornography and domestic violence, according to the country's Prosecutor General. The case against Daschbach represents East Timor's first child sex case filed against a priest, but it has been complicated by his hero status and loyal devotion from followers.