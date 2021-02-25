Ex-Cuomo aide details allegations

ALBANY, N.Y. – A former member of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's administration who previously accused him of sexual harassment offered new details Wednesday, saying he once kissed her on the lips without consent.

Lindsey Boylan said that during her more than three years in the Democrat's administration, Cuomo “would go out of his way to touch me on my lower back, arms and legs,” compared her to one of his rumored ex-girlfriends and once remarked they should play strip poker.

Cuomo's spokesperson Caitlin Girouard said that all Boylan's “claims of inappropriate behavior are quite simply false.”

But the state legislature's two top leaders criticized Cuomo's alleged conduct Wednesday as calls grew for an investigation.

Boylan, a Democrat running for Manhattan borough president, made the new allegations in a post on the website Medium more than two months after she first spoke up about alleged mistreatment by Cuomo.

Myanmar, neighbors hold talks

Regional diplomatic efforts to resolve Myanmar's political crisis intensified Wednesday, while protests continued in Yangon and other cities calling for the country's coup makers to step down and return Aung San Suu Kyi's elected government to power.

Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi visited the Thai capital, Bangkok, and held three-way talks with her Thai counterpart Don Pramudwinai and Myanmar's new foreign minister, retired army Col. Wunna Maung Lwin, who also traveled to Thailand. The meeting was part of her efforts to coordinate a regional response to the crisis triggered by Myanmar's Feb. 1 military coup.

In a virtual news conference after her return to Indonesia, Marsudi said she expressed her country's concern about the situation in Myanmar.

UN says Yemen in urgent need for help

Conflict-torn Yemen “is falling off a cliff” and will face the worst famine the world has seen for decades unless donors, and especially its Gulf neighbors, contribute generously to this year's U.N. humanitarian appeal for $3.85 billion, the U.N. humanitarian chief warned Wednesday.

Mark Lowcock said Gulf countries, especially Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, which contributed generously to U.N. appeals in 2018 and 2019, cut back drastically last year. This forced aid agencies to reduce the number of Yemenis receiving food and other humanitarian aid from 13 million to 14 million every month in 2019 to just 9 million in 2020, he said.

Black hero's statue put up in Oregon

Last year, protesters against racial injustice toppled numerous statues around the country. Now, one of the first works of art to emerge in their place depicts an unsung hero of the Lewis and Clark expedition.

A huge bust of York, a Black man who was enslaved by William Clark and who was the first African American to cross the continent and reach the Pacific Ocean, is sitting atop a pedestal amid a lushly forested park in Portland, Oregon, placed in the dead of night last weekend by persons unknown.