Man who played bells 50 years at Duke dies

DURHAM, N.C. – When J. Samuel Hammond arrived as a freshman at Duke University in 1964, he knew nothing of the musical instrument that allowed a player to send melodies ringing across campus from the bells in the school's iconic chapel tower. A demonstration from a fellow student introduced him to the 50-bell carillon that would become his life's work as he played music that marked the end of the academic day for countless students.

Hammond, who retired as university carillonneur in 2018 after playing the bells at Duke Chapel for five decades, died Thursday at age 73 in Durham, the university said in a news release.

His music was heard each weekday by students leaving the day's classes and, more recently, by alumni streaming the daily performances online.

Toward the beginning of each weekday afternoon's 15-minute performance, Hammond would pound out five strikes of the largest bell to mark 5 o'clock. Then, he typically moved on to hymns and other sometimes whimsical selections such as the movie themes from “Star Trek” or “Star Wars,” according to a university news article.