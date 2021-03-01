College professor fired over tweets

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. – A science professor at a university in central Michigan who claimed sinister forces were targeting him and breaking into his home has been fired months after tweeting racist, anti-Semitic and homophobic slurs.

Thomas Brennan announced in a Twitter posting Saturday he'd been fired, and Ferris State University later confirmed he was dismissed last week, the Detroit News reported.

The Big Rapids university, which put Brennan on administrative leave in November as it investigated, declined to comment further.

The Torch, the university's student-run newspaper, first reported about the tweets in November. According to the newspaper's screenshots, one tweet said: “Covid19 is another jewish revolution.”

At the time, the university's president, David Eisler, said the school was “shocked and outraged by these tweets.” He added the tweets were “extremely offensive and run counter to the values of our University and our commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion.”

Knife-wielding rooster kills man

A man was killed by a rooster with a blade tied to its leg during an illegal cockfight in southern India, police said, bringing focus on a practice that continues in some Indian states despite a decades-old ban.

The rooster, with a 3-inch knife tied to its leg, fluttered in panic and slashed its owner, 45-year-old Thangulla Satish, in his groin last week, police inspector B. Jeevan said Sunday.

Jeevan said police filed a case and were looking for over a dozen people involved in organizing the cockfight. If proven guilty, the organizers can be jailed up to two years.

Eurovision song choice leads to threats

A man has been charged with uttering threats and causing a disturbance after barging onto the grounds of Cyprus' public broadcaster to protest what he said was the country's “blasphemous” entry into this year's Eurovision song contest, police said Sunday.

Police told The Associated Press the man, who hasn't been named, was released after being charged with four counts, including being verbally abusive.

Police said witnesses to Saturday's incident told investigators the man verbally accosted employees outside the Cyprus Broadcasting Corporation's news department. He was apparently upset that the broadcaster had selected the song “El Diablo” (“The Devil”) performed by Greek singer Elena Tsagrinou to represent Cyprus, since he said it was as an affront to Christianity.

“El Diablo” as well as it's lyrics – “I gave my heart to el diablo ... because he tells me I'm his angel” – have touched a raw nerve with some in the east Mediterranean island nation, who consider it to be fraught with Satanic connotations.

47 activists arrested in Hong Kong

Hong Kong police Sunday detained 47 pro-democracy activists on charges of conspiracy to commit subversion under the city's national security law, in the largest mass charge against the semi-autonomous Chinese territory's opposition camp since the law came into effect last June.

The former lawmakers and democracy advocates had been previously arrested in a sweeping police operation in January but were released. They have been detained again and will appear in court today, police said in a statement.

They allegedly violated the national security law that was imposed by Beijing for participating in unofficial election primaries for Hong Kong's legislature last year.

The defendants include 39 men and eight women aged between 23 and 64, police said.