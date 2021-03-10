Royals concerned by racism charge

LONDON – Buckingham Palace said Tuesday that allegations of racism made this week by Prince Harry and Meghan were “concerning” and would be addressed privately by the royal family.

The comments, made in a statement issued on behalf Queen Elizabeth II, are the first from the palace since the two-hour television interview with Meghan and Harry rocked the royal family. Meghan, who is biracial, said the palace had failed to help her when she had suicidal thoughts and that an unidentified member of the royal family had raised “concerns” about the color of her baby's skin when she was pregnant with her son, Archie.

“The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan,” the palace said. “The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately.''

The interview, conducted by Oprah Winfrey and which aired Sunday night in the U.S. and a day later in Britain, has divided people around the world. While many say the allegations demonstrate the need for change inside a palace that hasn't kept pace with the #MeToo and Black Lives Matter movements, others have criticized Harry and Meghan for dropping their bombshell while Harry's 99-year-old grandfather, Prince Philip, remains hospitalized in London after a heart procedure.

National Guard Capitol stay extended

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has approved an extension of the National Guard deployment at the U.S. Capitol until May 23 as possible threats of violence remain, the Pentagon said Tuesday.

Officials have been scrambling in recent days to determine if and how to fill the request for more than 2,000 Guard members, as the original March 12 deadline for them to leave Washington looms.

Kerry, European officials meet

U.S. special envoy for climate John Kerry traveled to Brussels on Tuesday to relaunch trans-Atlantic cooperation with European officials in the wake of President Joe Biden's decision to rejoin the global effort to curb climate change.

Biden had the United States rejoin the Paris climate accord in the first hours of his presidency, undoing the U.S. withdrawal ordered by predecessor Donald Trump.

Foundation's 1st crane dies at 38

The first whooping crane hatched at the International Crane Foundation in Wisconsin has died.

Foundation officials said the crane, named Gee Whiz, died on Feb. 24 of natural causes. He was 38 years and nine months old. A whooping crane's average life expectancy in captivity is about 25 years. The oldest crane in captivity died at age 46, according to the foundation.

Federal oil, gas sale report coming

The Biden administration said Tuesday it will deliver an interim report on its suspension of oil and gas sales from federal lands and waters by summer, but officials declined to state how long the moratorium could remain in place.

A long-term ban on lease sales from the nation's vast, publicly owned oil and gas reserves to address climate change would fulfill a campaign pledge from Democratic President Joe Biden.

Oil and gas from federal reserves in western states and the Gulf of Mexico make up about a quarter of U.S. production.