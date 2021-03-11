Iowa journalist acquitted by jury

IOWA CITY, Iowa – An Iowa jury Wednesday acquitted a journalist who was pepper-sprayed and arrested by police while covering a protest, in a case that critics have derided as an attack on press freedoms and an abuse of prosecutorial discretion.

After deliberating for less than two hours, the jury found Des Moines Register reporter Andrea Sahouri and her ex-boyfriend, Spenser Robnett, not guilty on misdemeanor charges of failure to disperse and interference with official acts.

The Des Moines verdict is an embarrassing outcome for the office of Polk County Attorney John Sarcone, which pursued the charges despite widespread condemnation from advocates for a free press and human rights.

More than 100 groups called for the dismissal of charges last summer, but prosecutors aggressively pursued them, arguing that Sahouri and Robnett didn't comply with orders to leave and interfered with the officer who arrested Sahouri.

Aide says she was groped by Cuomo

An aide to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says the Democrat groped her in the governor's residence, marking the most serious allegation among those made by five other women against the embattled governor, according to a report published in a newspaper Wednesday.

The Times Union of Albany reported that the woman, who was not identified, was alone with Cuomo late last year when he closed the door, reached under her shirt and fondled her. The newspaper's reporting is based on an unidentified source with direct knowledge of the woman's accusation.

UC Davis offers $75 for 'staycations'

The University of California Davis is offering students $75 to be used for “staycations” to encourage them to avoid nonessential travel during spring break.

Students who choose to stay home during the March 22-26 break will get the money in gift cards. Student response has been “awesome,” the university said in statement.

US sanctions Myanmar general's kids

The United States announced sanctions Wednesday on two family members of Myanmar's commander in chief, beefing up financial penalties in response to the military's five-week-old coup and its deadly ongoing crackdown on protesters.

The new measures, set by the Treasury Department, target adult children of army Gen. Min Aung Hlaing and six of their businesses.

'Slender Man' woman seeks release

A Wisconsin woman convicted of stabbing her classmate seven years ago to please internet horror character Slender Man said Wednesday she deserves to be released from a mental health facility because she has exhausted her treatment options and needs to be a member of society to keep progressing.

Anissa Weier, now 19, has asked Waukesha County Circuit Judge Michael Bohren to release her from the Winnebago Mental Health Institute in Oshkosh. Bohren sentenced her in December 2017 to 25 years in the institution.

Texas officer accused of murder

A murder warrant has been issued to arrest an Austin, Texas, police officer involved in the shooting death of Michael Ramos, an unarmed drug suspect, on April 24.

Officer Christopher Taylor who is accused of murder, wasn't immediately in custody. He has been on leave since the shooting and has not faced a disciplinary hearing.

Black and Hispanic community activists reacted to the shooting with outrage and protest demonstrations.