Murder count added against former officer

MINNEAPOLIS – A judge Thursday granted prosecutors' request to add a third-degree murder count against a former Minneapolis police officer charged in George Floyd's death, offering jurors an additional option for conviction and resolving an issue that might have delayed his trial for months.

Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill reinstated the charge after the former officer, Derek Chauvin, failed to get appellate courts to block it.

Chauvin already faced second-degree murder and manslaughter charges. Experts say the additional charge helps prosecutors by giving jurors another option to find Chauvin guilty of murder. Cahill told potential jurors after the ruling that he still expects opening statements March 29.

Jury selection resumed Thursday for the third day as attorneys grappled further with the challenges of seating an impartial and diverse jury in such a high-profile case. By day's end, the jury included five men and one woman. Cahill said three are white, one is multiracial, one is Hispanic and one is Black.

Officer posts bond in murder case

A Texas police officer charged with murder in the fatal shooting last year of an unarmed Austin man was booked into jail and released on bond Thursday, authorities said.

An arrest warrant was issued Wednesday for Austin police Officer Christopher Taylor in the death of Michael Ramos. The officer fatally shot him with a rifle in April as he drove away after another officer shot him with a beanbag gun.

Taylor, 29, was booked into the Travis County jail early Thursday and released a half-hour later on a $100,000 bond and the condition that he not posses a gun, according to a spokeswoman for the county sheriff's department. He has been on leave since the shooting.

Mississippi issues transgender ban

Mississippi Republican Gov. Tate Reeves signed a bill Thursday to ban transgender athletes from competing on girls or women's sports teams.

Mississippi is the first state this year to enact such a ban, after a federal court blocked an Idaho law last year. Mississippi's Senate Bill 2536 is set to become law July 1, although a legal challenge is possible.

More than 20 states are proposing limits on athletics or gender-confirming health care for transgender minors.

10 more killed by Myanmar army

Spurning an appeal by the United Nations to top using lethal force against peaceful demonstrators, security forces in Myanmar on Thursday fatally shot at least 10 people protesting against last month's military coup.

The military also lodged a new allegation against Aung San Suu Kyi, the elected leader it ousted on Feb. 1. It charged at a news conference in the capital, Naypyitaw, that in 2017-18 she was illegally given $600,000 and gold bars worth slightly less by a political ally, former Yangon Division Chief Minister Phyo Min Thein.

The accusation was clearly aimed at discrediting Suu Kyi, and perhaps charging her with a serious crime. She and President Win Myint are both being detained on less serious allegations.

Putin calls US Capitol violence 'stroll'

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday characterized the January insurrection at the U.S. Capitol by supporters of former President Donald Trump as a “stroll.”

Putin made the comment in a meeting on increasing investment activity, during which he said Russia is interested in stability in the United States.

“Some of the people who took a stroll to the U.S. Congress – 150 people were arrested, they face imprisonment from 15 to 25 years. Will all these internal controversies end there or not? We do not know, but we want it to end, because we are interested in stable relations with all our main partners,” Putin said.

Cairo factory fire kills at least 20

A fire at a garment factory near Cairo on Thursday killed at least 20 people and injured 24, officials said, the latest such case in Egypt where safety standards and fire regulations are poorly enforced.

The cause of the blaze, which ripped through the four-story plant in Obour was not immediately known, according to a government statement.

Indonesia volcano erupts; no injuries

Mount Sinabung, a rumbling volcano on Indonesia's Sumatra island, unleashed an avalanche of searing gas clouds down its slopes during an eruption on Thursday. No casualties were reported.

Smoke and ash were shot nearly 3,300 feet in the air.