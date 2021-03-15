2 killed, 13 hurt in Chicago shooting

CHICAGO – Gunfire erupted at a party on Chicago's South Side early Sunday, killing two people and wounding 13 others in what authorities say may have been a gang-related shooting.

Officers responded about 4:40 a.m. to reports of a shooting at a towing company where the party took place, police said.

Seven of the wounded were taken to hospitals in serious to critical condition, fire department spokesman Larry Merritt told the Chicago Sun-Times. Others went to hospitals on their own or were taken by acquaintances, which complicated getting an accurate count of the wounded, said authorities, who initially reported 10 people had been shot but later raised the total to 12 and then 15 people.

Capitol suspect called Nazi sympathizer

An Army reservist charged with taking part in the attack on the U.S. Capitol was known as a Nazi sympathizer who wore a Hitler mustache, co-workers told federal investigators.

Timothy Hale-Cusanelli, 30, was employed as a security contractor at a Navy base when he was alleged to have breached the Capitol on Jan. 6, authorities said.

In court papers filed Friday, federal prosecutors in Washington said his co-workers at the Naval Weapons Station Earle in Colts Neck, New Jersey, told investigators that he held white supremacist views.

The filing included photos from Hale-Cusanelli's cellphone of him with a Hitler mustache, along with pro-Nazi cartoons.

Co-workers recalled Hale-Cusanelli making derogatory remarks about women, Black people and other minorities.

Prosecutors argued in the filing that Hale-Cusanelli is a danger to the public and should remain jailed while he awaits trial.

Yo-Yo Ma performs for vaccinated

Newly vaccinated Massachusetts residents were treated to a mini concert over the weekend when famed cellist Yo-Yo Ma brought out his instrument after getting his second coronavirus shot.

A masked-up Ma took a seat along the wall of the observation area Saturday at Berkshire Community College in Pittsfield and played about 15 minutes to applause.

The renowned musician, who lives part-time in the area, said he “wanted to give something back,” The Berkshire Eagle quoted Richard Hall of the Berkshire COVID-19 Vaccine Collaborative as saying.

The quick concert came exactly one year after Ma started posting recordings of himself using #SongsOfComfort on social media in an effort to ease anxiety throughout the early days of the pandemic.

Mexico opening ex-prison to visitors

Mexican officials said ferries and cruise ships may soon be visiting the former Isla Marias prison, after the last island penal colony in the Americas was closed and turned into an environmental education center in 2019.

The education camp hasn't gone very well – only 40 youths have been trained on the island – and the administration of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador is now trying a different tack, because the island hasn't been offsetting the costs associated with keeping it open.

Officials said Saturday they are planning to build a dock for larger ships on the Isla Madre main island, the only one of the four Marias islands that is inhabited. Visitors will be able to tour the remote island jail, but not stay overnight.

The penal colony, founded in 1905, passed through some periods of infamous brutality, and as recently as 2013, the Islas Marias held 8,000 inmates.