Resident killed in assisted living fire

SPRING VALLEY, N.Y. – A fire swept through a suburban New York assisted living home and caused a partial collapse early Tuesday, killing one resident and touching off a grim search for a firefighter last heard from when he was trapped in the flames, officials said.

Late in the day, officials were still listing the unidentified firefighter as missing after bringing in a search crew with a rescue dog. But hope for his survival faded as the crew was seen backing off so firefighters could continue to hose down the smoldering wreckage throughout the afternoon.

Two other firefighters and multiple other residents were sent to hospitals. A second resident thought for several hours to be missing was later found unharmed, officials said.

Flames gutted the Evergreen Court Home for Adults in the Rockland County community of Spring Valley, about 30 miles north of New York City, that its operator said housed 112 residents.

Utah bill to fight phone porn signed

Utah is a step closer to requiring all cellphones and tablets sold in the conservative state to automatically block pornography after the Republican governor signed legislation Tuesday that he said would send an “important message” about preventing children from accessing explicit online content.

The measure won't go into effect unless five other states enact similar laws, a provision that was added to address concerns that it would be difficult to implement.

California utility faces cutting lines

A federal judge overseeing Pacific Gas & Electric's criminal probation said Tuesday that he is considering requiring the utility to be more aggressive about turning off its electricity lines near tall trees, a plan that could double the number of power outages for some Northern California counties over the next decade.

The proposal outlined during a two-hour court hearing is the latest effort to prevent the utility's equipment from sparking more deadly wildfires by reducing the likelihood that trees could fall into the utility's long-neglected electrical equipment.

Police: Man forced Guardsmen off road

An Arizona man is accused of forcing off the road a National Guard convoy that was transporting COVID-19 vaccines in West Texas and then holding 11 guard members at gunpoint.

Larry Harris, 66, of Willcox, Arizona, told police that he stopped three vans because he believed people inside them had kidnapped a woman and child, authorities said. None of the National Guard members were injured, and Harris was arrested Tuesday morning when police responded to the scene.

Police say Harris followed the three National Guard vans from a gas station and tried multiple times to run them off the road before turning his vehicle into oncoming traffic to stop them.

Marine commander fired after 9 killed

A U.S. Marine Corps commander was fired Tuesday following an investigation into the sinking of an amphibious assault vehicle in the ocean off Southern California that killed nine service members last year.

Col. Christopher J. Bronzi was relieved of command of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit by Lt. Gen. Steven R. Rudder, commander of U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, a statement said.

Rudder relieved Bronzi “due to a loss of trust and confidence in his ability to command,” the statement said.