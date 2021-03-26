Accused Boulder shooter makes first court appearance

BOULDER, Colo. – The suspect in the Colorado supermarket shooting appeared in court for the first time Thursday, and a defense attorney immediately asked he receive a mental health evaluation before the case against him proceeds.

Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, 21, did not speak during the brief hearing except to say “yes” to a question from the judge, who advised him that he is charged with murder in the attack that killed 10 people, including a Boulder police officer. Alissa is also charged with attempted murder for allegedly shooting at another police officer, who was unhurt.

Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty said authorities planned to file more charges.

Alissa did not enter a plea, which will come later. He has been jailed without bail.

The young man entered court in a wheelchair, presumably because of a gunshot wound to the leg that he suffered in Monday's shooting. He appeared alert and attentive, moving his knees from side to side, his eyes darting back and forth from his lawyers to the judge. He wore a mask and purple, short-sleeved coveralls.

His attorney, public defender Kathryn Herold, provided no details about his health. At Herold's request, Alissa's next hearing will not be scheduled for two to three months to allow the defense to evaluate his mental state and evidence collected by investigators.

During the court proceedings, five deputies with black bands of mourning across their badges stood close by. Boulder police tweeted Thursday that they used the handcuffs of the slain officer, Eric Talley, to take the suspect from a hospital to jail this week – and told him so.

“Though this was a small gesture, we hope it is the start of the healing process that so many of us need at this time,” the department said.

Screenshots of what was believed to be Alissa's Facebook page hint of fears that he was secretly being tracked on his phone and reflect his interest in Islamic teachings, immigration and martial arts.