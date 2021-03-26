Georgia election limits get signed as 10 protest

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp drew protests Thursday as he signed into law a sweeping Republican-sponsored overhaul of state elections that includes new restrictions on voting by mail and greater legislative control over how elections are run.

Just outside Kemp's office were about 10 protesters, including Democratic state Reps. Park Cannon and Erica Thomas, both African Americans. Cannon was arrested by Capitol police after knocking on the door of the governor's office during his remarks.

Kemp signed the bill less than two hours after it received final passage in the Georgia General Assembly. Republicans in the legislature were in support, while Democrats were opposed.

Deaths toll rises in Texas blackouts

Texas officials on Thursday raised the death toll from February's winter storm and blackouts to at least 111 people – nearly doubling the state's initial tally following one of the worst power outages in U.S. history.

The majority of the deaths are associated with hypothermia, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. And the dramatic number of new victims is still a potential undercount.

USC to pay $852 million in abuse case

The University of Southern California has agreed to an $852 million settlement with more than 700 women who have accused the college's longtime campus gynecologist of sexual abuse, the victims' lawyers and USC announced Thursday.

It's believed to be a record amount for such a lawsuit. When combined with an earlier settlement of a separate class-action suit, USC has agreed to pay out more than $1 billion for claims against Dr. George Tyndall, who worked at the school for nearly three decades.

Arkansas signs transgender sports ban

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Thursday signed a law banning transgender women and girls from competing in school sports teams consistent with their gender identity.

The Republican governor made the state the second so far this year to enact such a restriction. Mississippi's governor signed a prohibition into law this month.

Tornadoes turn deadly in Alabama

Deadly tornadoes roared through Alabama on Thursday, toppling trees, demolishing homes and knocking out power to thousands, part of a broad swath of violent weather sweeping across the Deep South. At least three fatalities and an unknown number of injuries were reported.More than 20,000 customers were without power in Alabama.

Actress Jessica Walter dies at age 80

Jessica Walter, whose roles as a scheming matriarch in TV's “Arrested Development” and a stalker in “Play Misty for Me” were in line with a career that drew on her astringent screen presence more than her good looks, has died. She was 80.

Walter's death was confirmed Thursday by her daughter, Brooke Bowman, an entertainment industry executive. A cause of death and other details were not provided.

Her most memorable film part was in Clint Eastwood's 1971 thriller “Play Misty For Me” – her first significant lead – in which she plays Evelyn Draper, the woman who becomes obsessed with Eastwood's disc jockey character. Walter was widely praised for her unnerving performance.

She made numerous appearances on popular '60s shows including “Naked City,” “Route 66,” “The Alfred Hitchcock Hour,” “The Fugitive” and “Flipper.”