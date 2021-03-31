US diplomats to leave Myanmar

WASHINGTON – The State Department on Tuesday ordered nonessential U.S. diplomats and their families to leave Myanmar, as a deadly government crackdown on demonstrators protesting last month's coup intensifies.

The department said in a brief statement it would require non-emergency U.S. government employees and their dependents to depart the country in an upgrade of its previous instructions from Feb. 14 that had allowed them to leave voluntarily. The department also reiterated an earlier warning for Americans not to travel to Myanmar, also known as Burma.

The Southeast Asian nation has been wracked by violence since the military ousted a civilian-led government Feb. 1 and began to forcibly put down protests.

Governors ignore Biden mask request

President Joe Biden's pleas for states to stick with mask mandates to slow the spread of the coronavirus were being largely ignored Tuesday as several Republican governors stayed on track to drop the requirement in their states.

Biden and the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said a day earlier this is no time to relax safety measures.

President's dog bites 2nd person

President Joe Biden's younger dog Major this week was involved in his second biting incident of the month, the White House said Tuesday.

The dog “nipped someone while on a walk” Monday, said Michael LaRosa, press secretary to first lady Jill Biden, adding the dog “is still adjusting to his new surroundings.” The individual was seen by the White House Medical Unit “out of an abundance of caution” and returned to work without injury, LaRosa added.

Trump could face assault questioning

Former President Donald Trump could face questioning under oath about a former “Apprentice” contestant's sexual assault allegations against him, following a ruling from New York's highest court Tuesday.

Evidence-gathering has been on hold in Summer Zervos' defamation lawsuit since Trump asked the high court last year to declare that the presidency protected him from being sued in state courts.

2 ex-deputies charged in death

Two former Texas sheriff's deputies were arrested Tuesday on manslaughter charges in the 2019 death of a man whom they shocked with stun guns after a chase that was filmed by real-time police TV series “Live PD,” authorities said.

The charges are the first directly tied to the death of Javier Ambler, a Black man whose car deputies chased for 22 minutes. Former Williamson County Sheriff's Deputies James Johnson, 36, and Zachary Camden, 26, were charged Monday with second-degree manslaughter, Travis County District Attorney Jose Garza said.

Gaetz in 'sexual conduct' probe

Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz said Tuesday he is being investigated by the Justice Department over a former relationship but denied any criminal wrongdoing.

Gaetz, who represents parts of western Florida, told Axios that his lawyers were informed that he was the subject of an investigation “regarding sexual conduct with women” but that he was not a target of the probe. He denied that he ever had a relationship with any underage girls and said the allegations against him were “as searing as they are false.”