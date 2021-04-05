Florida preps for wastewater flood

PALMETTO, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Sunday that crews are working to prevent the collapse of a large wastewater pond in the Tampa Bay area while evacuating the area to avoid a “catastrophic flood.”

Manatee County officials say the latest models show that a breach at the old phosphate plant reservoir has the potential to gush out 340 million gallons of water in a matter of minutes, risking a 20-foot-high wall of water.

“What we are looking at now is trying to prevent and respond to, if need be, a real catastrophic flood situation,” DeSantis said at a press conference.

Authorities have closed off portions of the U.S. 41 and ordered evacuations of 316 homes. Some families were placed in local hotels.

Manatee County Sheriff's officials began evacuating about 345 inmates from a jail about 1 mile away from the 77-acre pond Sunday afternoon, the Tampa Bay Times reported.

Soldiers suspended after allegations

Soldiers at Fort Sill in Oklahoma have been suspended from duty pending the outcome of an investigation into a female soldier's allegations she was sexually assaulted, the Army post's commanding general said.

Late last month, the soldier who was training at the post “reported that she was the victim of sexual assault involving Fort Sill cadre members,” Maj. Gen. Ken Kamper said in a statement Thursday.

The woman made a formal complaint March 27, but it is unclear when the alleged assault took place. Kamper also didn't say how many people are alleged to have been involved, only referring to them as members of a cadre. He said they were “suspended from their normal duties, removed from any trainee environment and are all presumed innocent pending a full and thorough investigation.”

Man apologizes after derailment

The owner of a construction truck that caused Taiwan's worst rail accident in decades, killing 48 people, apologized in tears while being led away from his home by police Sunday. The unmanned truck's emergency brake was not properly engaged, according to the government's disaster relief center.

An investigation is underway as to how exactly Lee Yi-Hsiang's vehicle slid down onto the tracks Friday from a nearby construction site on the mountainous coast of eastern Hualien county. The truck was hit by a passenger train carrying 494 people, which derailed just before entering a tunnel, crushing many passengers inside the mangled train carriages.

The death toll was revised down to 48 on Sunday, after rescuers initially said 51, then 50 people were killed. The changes came after some body parts were found to belong to one individual, a spokesperson for the Central Emergency Operation Center said. At least 198 people were injured.

2 killed as cargo ship hits fishing boat

A collision between a cargo ship and a fishing boat killed at least two fishermen and left 15 missing off Indonesia's main island of Java, officials said Sunday.

The fishing boat capsized late Saturday with 32 aboard after hitting the Indonesian bulk carrier MV Habco Pioneer off Indramayu district, said Deden Ridwansyah, the head of the search and rescue agency.

He said rescuers recovered two bodies Sunday – one trapped in a fishing net about a meter beneath the surface, and another from inside the sunken vessel at 11 meters underwater.

The remaining 15 crew were rescued, and fishermen and the navy were searching for the missing, said Wisnu Wardana, a spokesperson for the sea transportation directorate general.