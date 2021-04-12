Sidewalk hit-run kills federal judge

BOCA RATON, Fla. – A Florida woman who claimed she is Harry Potter fatally struck a federal judge visiting from New York and seriously injured a 6-year-old boy after swerving her car onto a sidewalk, officials said.

Nastasia Snape, 23, is charged with vehicular homicide and other felonies for Friday's crash that killed District Judge Sandra Feuerstein, 75, who served in the Eastern District of New York since 2003. The boy, Anthony Ovchinnikov, was taken to the hospital, but his condition Sunday could not be determined.

According to court records, witnesses told Boca Raton police the Snape was driving erratically, going around stopped traffic, on a busy road when she drove onto the sidewalk and struck Feuerstein. Snape then drove back onto the roadway, striking the boy in a crosswalk.

Police say Snape fled into neighboring Delray Beach, where she crashed. Police say they found in her purse the synthetic drug commonly known as “bath salts,” which can cause psychotic episodes. She remained jailed Sunday on $60,000 bond.

Family awarded $29.5 million

A jury has awarded $29.5 million to the family of a woman who was left brain damaged after being treated for a severe allergic reaction by an ambulance service in Las Vegas in 2013.

Then-27-year-old Chantel Giacalone went into anaphylactic shock after biting into a pretzel infused with peanut butter while in Las Vegas for a convention, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported Friday.

Giacalone's lawyer, Christian Morris, said she lost oxygen to her brain for a period of minutes after seeking treatment from MedicWest Ambulance, which was running the medic station that day.

Morris argued in a civil lawsuit that MedicWest Ambulance negligently treated her allergic reaction.

He argued that neither of the two medics on-site that day had IV epinephrine, an adrenaline treatment for severe allergic reactions that is required by the Southern Nevada Health District.

Negligence alleged in Egypt rail crash

Egyptian prosecutors said Sunday they found that gross negligence by railway employees was behind a deadly train crash that caused public outcry across the country. Drugs were allegedly also involved.

The March 26 crash of two passenger trains was the latest in a series of deadly railway accidents in the Arab most populous country. At least 18 people died and 200 others, including children, were injured.

4 migrants die at sea; Spain rescues 19

Spanish authorities said Sunday they had recovered the bodies of four migrants from a boat along with 19 survivors who had taken the treacherous route from West Africa to the Canary Islands.

Spain's maritime rescue service said its crews had responded to an alarm call by a fishing boat that located the migrants in a flimsy craft unfit for the high seas.

Indonesian 6.0 quake leaves 8 dead

A strong earthquake on Indonesia's main island of Java killed eight people and damaged more than 1,300 buildings, officials said Sunday. It didn't trigger a tsunami.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the magnitude 6.0 quake struck off the island's southern coast at 2 p.m. Saturday. Rahmat Triyono, the head of Indonesia's earthquake and tsunami center, said the undersea tremblor did not have the potential to cause a tsunami.