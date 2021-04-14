Biden invited to address Congress

President Joe Biden will address a joint session of Congress for the first time April 28.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi extended the invite to Biden on Tuesday, “to share your vision for addressing the challenges and opportunities of this historic moment.”

The address is all but certain to look different from a traditional joint session due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Florida spends more to clean up water

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is steering another $15.4 million toward cleaning up polluted water at the old Piney Point phosphate plant in Manatee County, where a leak in recent weeks has prompted the release of more than 200 million gallons of wastewater into Tampa Bay.

He said the money will be freed up by redirecting existing appropriations to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection. It is supposed to help pay for treating wastewater on the site before any more is pumped to Tampa Bay.

DeSantis said he is also charging state scientists and engineers with devising a plan “to close Piney Point.”

IRS on track to meet relief deadline

The head of the IRS said Tuesday he expects to meet the July 1 deadline in the new pandemic relief law for starting a tax program aimed at reducing child poverty. That means new advance monthly payments of as much as $300 per child could begin flowing to lower-income families this summer.

IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig said it will cost nearly $400 million and require the hiring of 300 to 500 people to get the new monthly payment system and electronic portal in place for the child tax credit.

Ramadan begins; mosques reopen

Muslims in many parts of the world marked the start of Ramadan on Tuesday, but a spike in coronavirus cases in several countries has once again put curbs on the holy month's signature feasts and lengthy prayers in mosques.

Still, there were glimmers that Ramadan 2021 could feel less restricted than last year. Mosques have since reopened and limits on movement have eased as vaccine rollouts continue in Muslim-majority nations.

Arrests made in student's 1996 slaying

The longtime suspect in the 25-year-old disappearance of California college student Kristin Smart was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of murder and his father was booked in jail as an accessory to the crime.

Paul Flores, 44, who was the last person seen with Smart on the California Polytechnic State University campus in San Luis Obispo before she vanished in 1996, was taken into custody in the Los Angeles area. His father, Ruben Flores, 80, was arrested at his Arroyo Grande home, where sheriff's investigators conducted their latest search for evidence.

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff Ian Parkinson said the arrest warrants were issued after a search of the elder Flores' home last month using ground-penetrating radar and cadaver dogs. He said evidence was found linked to the killing of Smart but they had not yet located her body.

1 of world's biggest bunnies stolen

Police say one of the world's biggest bunnies has been stolen from its home in central England.

Darius, a Continental Giant rabbit, disappeared from his enclosure in a backyard in the village of Stoulton over the weekend, the West Mercia Police force said. They did not elaborate on why they thought it was a theft.