Charges filed in '96 student death

LOS ANGELES – Missing California college student Kristin Smart was killed in 1996 during an attempted rape by a fellow student and the suspect's father helped hide her body, the San Luis Obispo County district attorney said Wednesday.

Prosecutors filed a first-degree murder charge against Paul Flores and an accessory after murder charge against his father, Ruben Flores, for helping him conceal Smart's body, which has never been found, District Attorney Dan Dow said.

The two were arrested Tuesday after years of investigations and searches that recently led to evidence connected to Smart's killing.

Smart, 19, of Stockton, was last seen May 25, 1996, while returning to her dorm at California Polytechnic State University campus in San Luis Obispo after an off-campus party.

Florida transgender athlete bill closer

Florida lawmakers moved closer to requiring transgender athletes to undergo testosterone or genetic testing – as well as submit to having their genitalia examined – to participate on sports teams in public schools and colleges.

The proposal in Florida, approved overwhelmingly Wednesday by the state's Republican-led House, is part of a continuing national debate over transgender rights, including access to restrooms, locker rooms and other facilities.

Harris announces 1st trip abroad

Vice President Kamala Harris announced plans Wednesday to visit Mexico and Guatemala on what would be her first official trip abroad, as she pushes ahead on leading the White House's diplomatic efforts on the migration challenge at the southern border. She also held a virtual briefing with regional experts on potential solutions to the sharp increase in migrants.

Iran dismisses 1st nuclear talks offer

Iran's supreme leader on Wednesday dismissed initial offers at talks in Vienna to save Tehran's tattered nuclear deal as “not worth looking at,” attempting to pressure world powers after an attack on the country's main nuclear enrichment site.

The comments by Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who has final say on all matters of state in the Islamic Republic, came after a day that saw Iran's president similarly ratchet up pressure over the accord.

Biden reversing family planning policy

The Biden administration on Wednesday began to undo a Trump-era ban on clinics referring women for abortions, a policy that drove Planned Parenthood from the federal family planning program and created new complications for women trying to get birth control.

The proposed rule from the Department of Health and Human Services follows through on President Joe Biden's campaign promise to reverse his predecessor's family planning policy, which was branded a “gag rule” by women's groups and decried by medical associations as violating the doctor-patient relationship.