Ex-deputy on run after 3 shot, killed

AUSTIN, Texas – A manhunt was underway Sunday for a former sheriff's deputy wanted in the fatal shooting of three people in Austin, Texas, as an official said it wasn't known if the suspect was still in the city.

Interim Austin Police Chief Joseph Chacon said those who live near where the shooting happened late Sunday morning no longer had to shelter in place, but he said they should “remain vigilant.” He said officials were transitioning the search for Stephen Broderick, 41, from the area to a “fugitive search.”

Earlier in the day, nearby residents had been asked to shelter in place and to call their neighbors to check on them. Chacon had said earlier that officials were concerned that Broderick “might possibly take a hostage and be himself sheltered somewhere waiting for us to leave.”

Police: Truck passenger opened fire

San Antonio police Sunday said it was a passenger in the front seat who opened fire on an officer following a routine traffic stop, leading the wounded officer to fatally shoot the driver and that passenger.

Police previously said it was the driver of the pickup truck who opened fire on the officer in the shootout Friday.

Police said Sunday that the medical examiner identified the two men killed as Sammie Joe Barbosa, 33, the driver, and Alex Anthony Garcia, 25, the passenger.

A 22-year-old female passenger was grazed by gunfire and taken to a hospital. The officer was shot in the hand, police said.

No new bodies found at capsized boat

For a sixth day, rescue crews returned Sunday to a capsized lift boat in the Gulf of Mexico off Louisiana, looking for nine crew members who have not been found, the Coast Guard said.

Officials have released little information about their continuous search in the murky seas surrounding the capsized Seacor Power lift boat some 8 miles off the coast since announcing divers found two bodies inside the ship Friday night.

Six people were rescued after the boat capsized Tuesday in a storm. Four bodies have been found – one Wednesday, one Thursday and two Friday.

Families of the missing crew members haven't given up that maybe they found an air pocket or are still alive.

Derailment leaves 11 dead in Egypt

A passenger train derailed Sunday north of Cairo, killing at least 11 people, Egyptian authorities said.

Four train wagons ran off the railway at Banha in Qalyubia province, just outside Cairo, the railway authority said in a statement. Videos on social media showed wagons overturned and passengers escaping to safety along the railway.

Iran hit by 5.9 magnitude earthquake

A magnitude 5.9 earthquake has struck southwestern Iran along the Persian Gulf.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries from the temblor Sunday.

Iranian state television alerted on its broadcast, saying it was a 5.9 magnitude. A second aftershock quake of 4.5 magnitude followed it.