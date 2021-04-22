Israel strikes back at Syria after attack

JERUSALEM – A missile launched from Syria struck southern Israel early Thursday, setting off air raid sirens near the country's top-secret nuclear reactor, the Israeli military said. In response, it said it attacked the missile launcher and air-defense systems in neighboring Syria.

The incident, marking the most serious violence between Israel and Syria in years, pointed to likely Iranian involvement. The Israeli army said the incoming missile had caused no damage. There was no immediate claim of responsibility or comment from Iran.

NY judge tosses prostitution cases

A New York judge tossed out thousands of prostitution-related cases dating to the 1970s on Wednesday at the request of the Manhattan district attorney, who announced he would no longer prosecute many offenses related to sex work.

The mass dismissal of charges is the latest big step in a movement to decriminalize prostitution – or at least aim prosecutions at people involved in human exploitation, rather than at the mostly poor women who have historically made up the bulk of people arrested.

Wisconsin man charged in bar shooting

A Wisconsin man was charged Wednesday with killing three people and wounding three others in a weekend shooting at a crowded bar.

Prosecutors charged Rakayo Vinson, 24, of Kenosha with three counts of first-degree intentional homicide and three counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide in the shooting early Sunday at Somers House Tavern. He would face life in prison if convicted on any of the counts.

Gunman kills man, self, hurts 1 more

A man opened fire at a convenience store in Pennsylvania early Wednesday, apparently at random, killing a truck driver who was pumping gas and wounding another man before taking his own life, officials said.

The man had first shot at a car on a highway several miles away before heading to the convenience store around 4:45 a.m., authorities said.

Grocery shooter was 'troubled' worker

A man who killed a manager and wounded two workers at a Long Island grocery store was a “troubled employee” who had been reprimanded in recent months for threatening and sexually harassing colleagues, police said Wednesday.

Gabriel DeWitt Wilson, a shopping cart collector at Stop & Shop in West Hempstead, opened fire Tuesday in an office area above the retail floor about 40 minutes after talking to a manager about transferring to another store, Nassau County police said.

Report blasts factory making J&J shots

The Baltimore factory hired to help make Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine was dirty, didn't follow proper manufacturing procedures and had poorly trained staff, resulting in contamination of material going into a batch of shots, U.S. regulators said Wednesday.