Small plane crash kills Indiana man

RICHMOND – The pilot of a small plane died Sunday morning in a crash in eastern Indiana, according to Indiana State Police.

The crash happened outside Richmond Municipal Airport, and the pilot was the only person on board, police spokesman Coley McCutcheon said.

The pilot was identified as 78-year-old Judson J. Costlow, of Richmond, police said. Authorities say he was flying to Arizona to visit family. No other injuries were reported.

Asian American attacked in Harlem

A 61-year-old Chinese American man suffered a brutal attack in New York City, police said.

The man was collecting cans in East Harlem when he was attacked from behind, knocked to the ground and kicked in the head shortly after 8 p.m. Friday. He was taken to Harlem Hospital in critical but stable condition, police said.

Surveillance video released by the police appears to show the attacker stomping on the victim's head. The police department's hate crimes task force is investigating the attack.

Remains in Indiana serial killer victim

Human remains found at a northwest Indiana farm have been identified as a male Chicago victim of the late serial killer Larry Eyler, authorities announced Sunday.

The Newton County coroner's office in Indiana identified the victim as John Ingram Brandenburg Jr. of Chicago. No age was given. He was among four “young men” found on an abandoned farm in rural Lake Village on Oct. 18, 1983, according to the office.

Brandenburg had been drugged and killed by Eyler, who confessed to at least 20 killings before dying in an Illinois prison in 1994. Eyler was on death row for the 1984 murder of Danny Bridges, a 15-year-old.

US general: Afghan operations closing

America's top general in Afghanistan said Sunday the military has begun closing down operations in the country and Afghanistan's security forces “must be ready” to take over.

Hours later, Taliban negotiator Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai appeared to indicate a breakthrough in negotiations, and yet peace talks between the Taliban and Afghan government which were to begin in Turkey this weekend were cancelled after the Islamic militia dismissed the U.S.-promoted conference as a political spectacle.

In response, Gen. Austin Miller said the Taliban not returning to peace talks “does not make sense.”

Baghdad hospital fires kills at least 82

The death toll from a massive fire at a Baghdad hospital for coronavirus patients rose to at least 82 on Sunday as anxious families searched for missing relatives and the government suspended key health officials for alleged negligence.

The flames, described by one witness as “volcanoes of fire,” swept through the intensive care unit of the Ibn al-Khatib Hospital, which tends exclusively to COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms. Officials blamed the blaze, which also injured 110 people, on an exploding oxygen cylinder.

Man coughs on co-workers, charged

A Spanish man with COVID-19 symptoms who coughed on work colleagues and told them, “I'm going to give you all the coronavirus” has been charged with intentionally causing injury after allegedly infecting 22 people.

None of the infected required hospitalization, police said.

A judge charged the man, who was not identified by police, and released him Saturday evening to await trial, Spain's Europa Press news agency reported.