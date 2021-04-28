FBI looks into death of Black man in NC

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. – The FBI launched a civil rights probe Tuesday into the death of Andrew Brown Jr., a Black man killed by deputies in North Carolina, as his family released an independent autopsy showing he was shot five times, including in the back of the head.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper called for a special prosecutor while pressure built on authorities to release body camera footage of last week's shooting. A judge scheduled a hearing today to consider formal requests to make the video public.

The FBI's Charlotte field office, which opened the civil rights investigation into Brown's death, said in a statement that its agents planned to work closely with the Department of Justice “to determine whether federal laws were violated.”

The independent autopsy was performed Sunday by a pathologist hired by Brown's family. The exam noted four wounds to the right arm and one to the head. The state's autopsy has not been released yet.

Opioid treatment restrictions eased

The Biden administration is easing requirements that made it difficult for doctors to treat opioid addiction using medication.

Guidelines announced Tuesday mean doctors and other health workers will no longer need extra hours of training to prescribe buprenorphine, a medicine that helps with cravings. And they no longer have to refer patients to counseling services.

Real ID deadline moved to May 2023

Americans will have more time to get the Real ID that they will need to board a flight or enter federal facilities.

The Department of Homeland Security on Tuesday extended the Real ID deadline until May 3, 2023. The deadline had been Oct. 1, 2021, but it was becoming clear that many people wouldn't make it, in part because the COVID-19 outbreak has made it harder for states to issue new licenses.

Arizona strengthens abortion law

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, a Republican, on Tuesday signed a bill that bans abortion if the woman is seeking it solely because a fetus has a genetic abnormality such as Down syndrome.

Doctors who perform an abortion solely because the child has a survivable genetic issue can face felony charges. The proposal also contains a raft of other provisions sought by abortion opponents.

Israel shoots down Hezbollah drone

The Israeli military Tuesday said it shot down a drone belonging to Lebanon's Hezbollah militant group that entered Israeli airspace.

In a short statement, the military said it had monitored the aircraft throughout the incident. It also said troops found the remnants of a Hezbollah drone shot down several weeks earlier after crossing into Israeli airspace from Lebanon.

Trump critic nominated to lead ICE

President Joe Biden on Tuesday nominated the sheriff of one of the nation's most populous counties to lead the agency that deports people in the country illegally, picking a seasoned law enforcement official who sharply criticized Donald Trump's policies.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, whose jurisdiction includes the Houston metropolitan area, was nominated by Biden to be director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, an agency that has been without a Senate-confirmed leader since 2017.