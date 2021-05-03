UK rushes to aid India's virus fight

LONDON – Britain rushed to increase aid for India's teetering health care system Sunday, promising more ventilators and expert advice as doctors grapple with a surge in coronavirus infections that is killing thousands of people a day.

The U.K. government said it will send an additional 1,000 ventilators to India. In addition, England's National Health Service, which has battled one of the worst COVID-19 outbreaks in Europe, is creating an advisory group to share its expertise with Indian authorities.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson plans a video meeting with his Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi, on Tuesday to discuss further cooperation between the two countries, the U.K. government said in statement.

India recorded 392,488 new infections, down from a high of more than 400,000 in the previous 24 hours. It also reported 3,689 deaths, raising overall virus fatalities to 215,542. Experts believe both figures are undercounts.

132 detained at illegal party in Belgium

Police have detained 132 people who took part in an illegal party in a Brussels park to protest COVID-19 restrictions, authorities said Sunday.

About 15 people, including protesters and police, were injured in clashes, police spokeswoman Ilse Van de Keere said.

About 2,000 revelers and protesters had massed in the park Saturday for the second time in a month, and police used water cannons and tear gas to disperse them.

Search for lost men at sea suspended

A nonprofit volunteer group announced Sunday it is suspending its organization of search efforts for seven men missing since an offshore oil industry vessel capsized off Louisiana's coast April 13.

The United Cajun Navy made the announcement on its Facebook page. “Others may continue in the search efforts and we wish them luck,” the statement said. “Others have formed ways to collect donations to fund their own search efforts and we wish everyone safety and guidance in continued search efforts.”

Three injured in attack on Israelis

Gunmen in a passing car opened fire at Israelis standing at a major intersection in the Israeli-occupied West Bank on Sunday, injuring three of them, according to rescue officials and the military.

The assailants escaped in a car with Palestinian license plates, news reports said. The military said troops fired toward the car. Security forces immediately launched a search for the attackers.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack at Tapuah junction in the central West Bank. The Magen David Adom emergency service said two of the injured were in serious condition, and a third person was lightly hurt. The emergency service said the three injured people were in their 20s.

Middle school killer dies in prison

The teenage killer who lured a friend into a bathroom stall at their suburban Miami middle school 17 years ago and cut his throat has died in prison.

Florida Department of Corrections online records show Michael Hernandez, 31, died Thursday. He had been incarcerated at Columbia Correctional Institute. No cause of death was released, but WFOR-TV said Hernandez was seen on video collapsing, and no foul play is suspected.

Hernandez was serving a life sentence for the February 2004 murder of Jaime Gough when they were both 14-year-old students at Southwood Middle School.