Plane hits home, results in 4 dead

A small plane crashed into a Mississippi home causing a fire, killing one of the home's four occupants and three Texas residents who were flying to a university graduation ceremony, authorities said Wednesday.

A National Transportation Safety Board investigator was en route to Hattiesburg, about 90 miles southeast of the Mississippi capital of Jackson, the agency said.

Authorities weren't aware of any distress calls from the Mitsubishi MU-2B-60 but have yet to review air traffic recordings, agency spokesman Peter Knudson said.

Apology follows remark on shooting

Chicago's top prosecutor apologized Wednesday because an attorney who works under her implied in court that 13-year-old Adam Toledo was holding a gun when a police officer fatally shot him, and she acknowledged that neither she nor anyone in her office tried to clear up the matter until right before video was released showing that wasn't true.

The Cook County state's attorney's office came under fire after the April 15 release of body camera video showing that Toledo either dropped or tossed the gun less than a second before Officer Eric Stillman shot and killed him early on March 29.

Italy gives 2 Americans life terms

A jury in Italy convicted two American friends Wednesday in the 2019 slaying of a police officer in a tragic unraveling of a small time drug deal gone bad, sentencing them to the maximum life in prison.

The jury of two judges and six civilians deliberated more than 12 hours before delivering the verdicts against Finnegan Lee Elder, 21, and Gabriel Natale Hjorth, 20, handing them Italy's stiffest sentence.

Firing reversed for accused officer

The firing of the former Atlanta police officer who's charged with murder in the shooting death of Rayshard Brooks was reversed after a review panel found the city failed to follow its own procedures for disciplinary actions.

Garrett Rolfe was fired last June, a day after he shot the Black man in the parking lot of a fast food restaurant. The Atlanta Civil Service Board on Wednesday released its decision finding Rolfe was not afforded his right to due process.

South Carolina authorizes firing squad

The South Carolina House voted Wednesday to add a firing squad to the state's execution methods amid a lack of lethal-injection drugs – a measure meant to jump-start executions in a state that once had one of the busiest death chambers in the nation.

The bill, approved by a 66-43 vote, will require condemned inmates to choose either being shot or electrocuted if lethal injection drugs aren't available.

Mask discussion turns meeting violent

Pandemonium at a school district board meeting erupted amid news that Utah public schools will require masks through the end of the school year – forcing board members to adjourn and call police, a TV station reported.

The 30 to 40 protesting parents on Tuesday night “shouted down speakers, disrupted the meeting and became aggressive,” said Ben Horsley, spokesman for the Granite School District serving the Salt Lake City area, in a text to KUTV-TV.

After board members abruptly ended the meeting, the parents remained on the district's campus and police were called. Horsley praised officers for “de-escalating the situation.”