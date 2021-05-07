Brother of President George H.W. Bush dies at 89

Jonathan Bush, the younger brother of the late President George H.W. Bush and uncle of former President George W. Bush, has died. He was 89.

Jonathan Bush died Wednesday at his home in Jupiter, Florida, according to a spokesman for the Texas-based George & Barbara Bush Foundation. He would have turned 90 on Thursday.

In a post on Twitter, the foundation said he was “a fine gentleman and a noble soul,” adding that he was “a great song and dance man – without a doubt the best dancer of his siblings.”

Bush, who worked in finance, was the last surviving of the family's five siblings.

George H.W. Bush died in 2018 at his Houston home. Their sister, Nancy Bush Ellis, died in January. Brother William Henry Trotter Bush, known as “Bucky,” died in 2018, and brother Prescott S. Bush Jr. died in 2010.

Their father was Prescott Sheldon Bush, a U.S. senator from Connecticut from 1952 to 1963.

Jonathan Bush helped raise funds for his nephew's presidential campaign.

Jonathan Bush was the father of Billy Bush, who was fired by NBC due to the infamous “Access Hollywood” tape with Donald Trump and now hosts the pop culture news show “Extra.” In an Instagram post called his father “the greatest man I'll ever know.”

Holocaust scholar, survivor dies

Yitzhak Arad, a Holocaust survivor and scholar who was the director of Israel's Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial for more than two decades, has died at the age of 94, the center in Jerusalem said Thursday.

Arad served as chairman of Yad Vashem from 1972 to 1993 and remained involved in the center until his final days, serving as the vice-chairman of the Yad Vashem Council, it said.

He was born Yitzhak Rudnicki in 1926 in a town that was then in Poland and is now part of Lithuania.

His parents were among the 6 million Jews killed by Nazi Germany and its collaborators during World War II. He escaped and joined the Soviet partisans in 1943, at the age of 16. He remained with them until the end of the war, fighting the Nazis in Belarus and Lithuania.

He emigrated to Israel in 1945 and served in the Israeli military. He went on to become a widely published scholar of World War II and the Holocaust, lecturing at Tel Aviv University and as a guest professor at Yeshiva University in New York.