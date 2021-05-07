Sixth grader disarmed after shooting 3

BOISE, Idaho – A sixth grade girl brought a gun to her Idaho middle school, shot and wounded two students and a custodian and then was disarmed by a teacher Thursday, authorities said.

The three were shot in their extremities and were expected to survive, officials said at a news conference. Jefferson County Sheriff Steve Anderson says the girl pulled a handgun from her backpack and fired multiple rounds inside and outside Rigby Middle School in the small city of Rigby, about 95 miles southwest of Yellowstone National Park.

A female teacher disarmed the girl and held her until law enforcement arrived and took her into custody, authorities said, without giving other details.

Authorities say they're investigating the motive for the attack and where the girl got the gun.

Army trainee charged in taking bus hostage

An Army trainee was arrested and charged with dozens of crimes after authorities say he boarded a South Carolina school bus with a gun Thursday and held the driver and elementary students hostage before letting them off the bus.

During a news conference, Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said the trainee, Jovan Collazo, dressed in physical training clothes, “ran off post and escaped” with a rifle about 7 a.m. near Fort Jackson, the U.S. Army's largest basic training facility, in Columbia.

Deputies then started receiving calls about someone standing on a nearby interstate flagging down cars.

The trainee then went to a nearby school bus stop, Lott said, and boarded the bus himself, armed with the rifle, which the Fort Jackson commander said had no ammunition because Collazo was in his third week of basic training

Video showed Collazo boarding the bus, shouting at the driver to close the door and drive. After allowing the driver and children to get off, Lott said, he then drove the bus several miles before abandoning it, with the rifle inside.

White House lays out conservation proposal

The Biden administration on Thursday detailed steps to achieve an ambitious goal to conserve nearly one-third of America's lands and waters by 2030, relying on voluntary efforts to preserve public, private and tribal areas while also helping tackle climate change and create jobs.

A report, with the lofty title “America the Beautiful,” calls for a decade-long commitment on projects nationwide to make the conservation and restoration of lands and waters an urgent priority. The plan would purify drinking water, increase green space, improve access to outdoor recreation, restore healthy fisheries, reduce the risk of wildfires and recognize the “oversized contributions” of farmers, ranchers, forest owners, fishers, hunters, rural communities and tribal nations.

Colorado lawmaker gets reprimanded

A Republican lawmaker in Colorado was reprimanded Thursday after calling a colleague “Buckwheat” during debate on legislation – a racist term that provoked outcry from Democrats.

It wasn't clear whom state Rep. Richard Holtorf was directing the remarks to Wednesday during debate on a stimulus measure. Holtorf, who is white, quickly said he was using the word as a “term of endearment,” furthering angering Democrats, before he apologized.

A lawmaker shouted at Holtorf, and his remarks provoked a temporary break in legislative business. Democratic Rep. Leslie Herod, who is Black, rushed to the podium to confront him. Video of the remarks spread widely on social media.

Ban on most abortions advancing in Texas

Texas lawmakers are one step closer to passing a contentious bill that would ban abortions the moment a fetal heartbeat is detected, as early as six weeks into a pregnancy, before many women are aware they are pregnant.

One day after passing on second reading, the House granted final approval Thursday to the highly debated bill that is loaded with other hotly contested provisions. It now heads to the state Senate, where it has already passed, for final approval of the House's changes.

Barring any objections from the Senate, it will be sent to Gov. Greg Abbott, who has already made it known that he will sign it.

Man charged in wife's death appears in court

A Colorado man suspected in the death of his wife who disappeared last Mother's Day made his first appearance in court Thursday to be advised of the charges he could face, including first-degree murder.

Barry Morphew, 53, appeared in court in Salida, a day after his arrest in connection with the death of Suzanne Morphew. He spoke only in response to Chief Judge Patrick Murphy's questions about whether he understood his rights and wanted public defenders appointed to represent him.

Alabama House passes medical marijuana bill

The Alabama House of Representatives overcame years of resistance in approving medical marijuana legislation on Thursday, voting 68-34 to pass the bill, which would allow people with a qualifying medical condition to buy medical marijuana with the recommendation of a doctor.

The bill now returns to the Alabama Senate to settle differences or be sent to a conference committee. The Senate had already approved the bill last February by a 21-8 vote after just 15 minutes of debate.

Transgender people win Utah case

The Utah Supreme Court affirmed the right of transgender people to change their sex designation on birth certificates Thursday, a ruling that came as a bright spot for advocates amid a wave of legislation targeting transgender people around the country.

Every U.S. state except Tennessee allows people to change their gender markers on birth certificates, though Montana lawmakers this year added a requirement for people to have surgery beforehand.