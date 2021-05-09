Lloyd Price, pioneer of rock 'n' roll, 88, dies

NEW YORK – Singer-songwriter Lloyd Price, an early rock 'n' roll star and enduring maverick whose hits included such up-tempo favorites as “Lawdy Miss Clawdy,” “Personality” and the semi-forbidden “Stagger Lee,” has died. He was 88.

Price died Monday at a long-term care facility in New Rochelle, New York, of complications from diabetes, his wife, Jacqueline Price, told The Associated Press on Saturday.

Lloyd Price, inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1998, was among the last survivors of a post-World War II scene in New Orleans that anticipated the shifts in popular music and culture leading to the rise of rock in the mid-1950s.

Along with Fats Domino and David Bartholomew among others, Price fashioned a deep, exuberant sound around the brass and swing of New Orleans jazz and blues that placed high on R&B charts and eventually crossed over to white audiences.

Tawny Kitaen, music ‘video vixen,' dies

Tawny Kitaen, who appeared in rock music videos during the heyday of MTV and starred opposite Tom Hanks in the 1984 comedy “Bachelor Party,” has died. She was 59.

The Orange County coroner's office said she died at her home in Newport Beach, California, on Friday. The cause of death was not released.

Kitaen became the rock world's “video vixen” after starring in several music videos for Whitesnake, including the 1987 smash song “Here I Go Again.” Other TV credits included portraying Jerry Seinfeld's girlfriend in a 1991 episode of “Seinfeld,” a stint as co-host of “America's Funniest People” and appearances on the reality shows “The Surreal Life” and “Celebrity Rehab with Dr. Drew,” in which she revealed her struggle with substance abuse.