Trial delayed for 3 former officers

MINNEAPOLIS – The trial of three former Minneapolis police officers charged with aiding and abetting in the death of George Floyd will be pushed back to March, in part to allow the publicity over Derek Chauvin's conviction to cool off, Judge Peter Cahill ruled Thursday.

Thomas Lane, J. Kueng and Tou Thao were to face trial Aug. 23 on charges they aided and abetted both murder and manslaughter. Their co-defendant, Chauvin, was convicted in April of murder and manslaughter. All four officers also face federal charges that they violated Floyd's civil rights during his May 25 arrest.

Cahill said he moved the other officers' trial so the federal case can go forward first. No date has been set for the federal case, which Cahill said carries higher potential penalties.

Texas lawmakers OK abortion limits

Texas would ban abortions after as early as six weeks – before many women even know they are pregnant – and allow private citizens to enforce the rule through civil lawsuits against doctors and others under a measure given final approval by state lawmakers Thursday.

The Senate vote sends the bill to Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, who is expected to sign it into law.

Gaetz aide to plead guilty next week

Joel Greenberg, a key figure in the federal investigation of Florida Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz, is expected to plead guilty to criminal charges Monday in federal court in Orlando for a change-of-plea hearing, according to court documents.

He had been working for weeks toward a deal with federal prosecutors who are investigating allegations of sex trafficking and public corruption.

Man accused in 5-week-old son's death

A man in Montgomery, Alabama, will face capital murder charges in the death of his 5-week-old son, whose body was found shortly after the father made a public plea for the baby's safe return, authorities said Thursday.

Caleb Whisnand Jr. was found Wednesday night in a rural area of Lowndes County. The baby's father, 32-year-old Caleb Whisnand Sr., was then arrested on manslaughter charges.

After an autopsy was conducted, investigators said they determined the charges should be upgraded to capital murder.

“This is a baby. You are talking about a 5-week-old baby,” Montgomery County Derrick Sheriff Cunningham said.

The arrest came after a bizarre news conference in which the father – who hugged the baby's mother, Angela Gardner, said he didn't remember much and asked the public for information, including where he had been before the disappearance.

Arbery's mental health under scrutiny

A judge in Brunswick, Georgia, said Thursday he will review under seal mental health records of Ahmaud Arbery to decide whether they can be used by defense attorneys to support their case that the slaying of the 25-year-old Black man was an act of self-defense.

Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley declined to hear from an expert witness that defense lawyers plan to use to discuss Arbery's mental health at trial until the judge rules on whether the records can be admitted into evidence.