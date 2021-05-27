Hamas leader: 80 fighters killed

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip – Hamas' leader in the Gaza Strip on Wednesday said 80 militants were killed during the 11-day war with Israel that ended last week, providing the group's first official tally for losses sustained in the fighting.

Gaza's Hamas-run Health Ministry has put the number of Palestinians killed in the Israeli offensive this month at 254, including 66 children, 39 women, and 17 people above the age of 60.

Speaking to The Associated Press, Hamas leader Yehiyeh Sinwar said those killed last week included 57 members of his group's armed wing, 22 members of the smaller Islamic Jihad group and one member of a small group called the Popular Resistance Committees.

Chicago police ban minor foot pursuits

The Chicago Police Department on Wednesday announced a new policy that prohibits foot pursuits for minor traffic violations, bars officers from separating from partners if they can't see the person they're chasing or if the officer or the person is injured.

The new policy comes in the wake of foot pursuits that ended in the fatal shooting by police this year of Adam Toledo, 13, and Anthony Alvarez, 21.

Utility to pay millions in wildfire aid

Pacific Gas & Electric will pay $43.4 million to government agencies in three Northern California counties to cover bills left behind from wildfires ignited during the past two years by the beleaguered utility's long-neglected power grid.

The settlements announced Wednesday will cover some of the costs incurred by 10 government agencies during the Kincade Fire that destroyed more than 100 homes in Sonoma County during October 2019 and the Zogg Fire that killed four people in Shasta County last September.

Video catches woman's monkey visit

The El Paso Zoo plans to press charges against a woman who was caught on video trying to feed spider monkeys after climbing into their enclosure.

The exhibit is enclosed by a low fence, allowing for great visibility for visitors, and has a moat as an added barrier because spider monkeys can't swim and are afraid of the water, according to the El Paso Times. The zoo staff found out about the trespass through a social media video that shows the woman attempting to feed two monkeys underneath a waterfall over the weekend.

4 killed in firefighter helicopter crash

A firefighting helicopter carrying four people on a training exercise crashed near an airport in central Florida, killing all aboard. The helicopter crashed into a marsh near Leesburg International Airport around 4 p.m. Tuesday, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a news release.

UN official warns of Tigray famine

The U.N. humanitarian chief warned the Security Council that the humanitarian crisis in Ethiopia's embattled Tigray region is worsening and “there is a serious risk of famine if assistance is not scaled up in the next two months.”