3 suspects sought in fatal Miami shooting

A manhunt continued into Memorial Day for three masked suspects who opened fire early Sunday outside a Miami banquet hall, killing two men and wounding 21 others, in a shooting authorities said had spread terror and grief through their communities.

That anguish was reinforced Monday by a grieving father who interrupted a news conference just as the Miami-Dade Police Department's director, Alfredo “Freddy” Ramirez III, was decrying the weekend's gun violence and appealing for the community's help in tracking down the shooters.

“You killed my kid with no reason,” the distraught man yelled out as he was escorted away from cameras. Police would later confirm that the man, Clayton Dillard, is the father of one of two 26-year-old men who were gunned down outside the banquet hall that was hosting a rap concert.

On Monday, police released a snippet from surveillance video that showed a white SUV driving into an alley at the strip mall housing the El Mula Banquet Hall in northwest Miami-Dade, near Hialeah. The video shows three people getting out of the vehicle, one gripping a handgun, while the other two carried what police described as “assault-style rifles.”

That's when the gunmen sprayed bullets indiscriminately into the crowd, even though police said the assailants had specific targets in mind.

UN atomic watchdog limited by Iran

The United Nations' atomic watchdog hasn't been able to access data important to monitoring Iran's nuclear program since late February when the Islamic Republic started restricting international inspections of its facilities, the agency said Monday.

The International Atomic Energy Agency reported in a confidential document distributed to member countries and seen by The Associated Press that it has “not had access to the data from its online enrichment monitors and electronic seals, or had access to the measurement recordings registered by its installed measurement devices” since Feb. 23.

J&J asks justices to review talc verdict

Johnson & Johnson is asking for Supreme Court review of a $2 billion verdict in favor of women who claim they developed ovarian cancer from using the company's talc products. The court could say as soon as today if it will get involved.

At the root, Johnson & Johnson argues that the company didn't get a fair shake in a trial in state court in Missouri that resulted in an initial $4.7 billion verdict in favor of 22 women who used talc products and developed ovarian cancer.

China to allow couples 3 children

China's ruling Communist Party said Monday it will ease birth limits to allow all couples to have three children instead of two in hopes of slowing the rapid aging of its population, which is adding to strains on the economy and society.

The ruling party has enforced birth limits since 1980 to restrain population growth but worries the number of working-age people is falling too fast while the share over age 65 is rising.

Newton notes to go up for auction

Handwritten notes that show one of history's greatest scientific minds in action are going up for auction in London.

Pages containing Isaac Newton's jotted revisions to his masterwork, the “Principia,” are expected to sell next month for between $850,000 and $1.3 million, auctioneer Christie's said. Published in 1687, Newton's “Philosophiae naturalis principia mathematica” – “Mathematical Principles of Natural Philosophy” – set out the laws of gravitation and motion and is considered a scientific watershed. A first edition of the book sold at auction for $3.7 million in 2016.