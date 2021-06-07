3 killed in shooting at graduation party

MIAMI – Three people are dead and at least five others injured after a shooting at a Florida graduation party, the latest in a string of such violence in the Miami area, police said Sunday.

One of those killed was a state corrections officer, Miami-Dade police Director Alfredo “Freddy” Ramirez told news outlets. He said the party at a strip mall lounge was ending when one or more vehicles “pulled up and began to fire into the crowd.”

The identities of all of those killed and wounded were not immediately released Sunday. The shooting happened about 2 a.m. in the suburb of Kendall.

8 hurt in 4 a.m. Chicago shooting

Eight people were wounded in a shooting early Sunday morning in the Burnside neighborhood on Chicago's South Side, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Six men and two women were standing in the 8900 block of South Cottage Grove around 4 a.m. when two occupants of a silver sedan fired shots into the group, police said. Six people were taken to area hospitals in serious to critical condition, and two people were in fair to good condition, officials said.

In other shootings in Chicago over the weekend, one person was fatally wounded and at least a dozen people have been injured since Saturday morning, Chicago police said.

23 arrested after clashes over curfew

Twenty-three people were arrested in clashes with police officers enforcing a new 10 p.m. curfew in New York's Washington Square Park, police said.

Videos posted Saturday night on Twitter show a line of helmeted officers moving into the park to enforce the curfew. Officers can be seen grabbing and pushing people as an order to disperse is announced.

A police spokesperson said eight officers suffered minor injuries while trying to clear the park. Most of the 23 people arrested were charged with disorderly conduct and given desk appearance tickets, the spokesperson said.

Wrong-way driver kills 6 in Kentucky

A driver heading the wrong way on Interstate 75 in Kentucky struck a vehicle carrying five people, killing all six, authorities said.

A southbound car being driven in the northbound lanes struck the family's car Saturday in Lexington. Four of the victims were children, Lexington police said in a statement.

A statement by the Fayette County coroner identified the victims in the northbound car as Catherine Greene, 30; Santanna Greene, 11; Karmen Greene, 9; Brayden Boxwell, 5; and Jack Greene, 2. They were from Owentown.

The driver of the car driving the wrong way was identified as Jamaica Natasha Caudill, 38, of Madison County.

Swarm of earthquakes rattle California

A swarm of hundreds of earthquakes reaching up to 5.3 magnitude rattled the Salton Sea in California on Saturday and Sunday, the U.S. Geological Survey reports.

The other quakes in the swarm ranged from under 2.5 to 4.6 magnitude, according to the USGS.

The 5.3 magnitude quake hit 3 miles deep at 10:55 a.m. Pacific time Saturday, according to the USGS. Scores of people, some as far away as San Francisco and Arizona, reported feeling the tremor to the agency.

It followed several quakes in the 4.0 range in the previous 10 minutes. Dozens of tremors followed the larger quake.

“Today's swarm is not close enough to the San Andreas fault to raise concern,” seismologist Lucy Jones wrote on Twitter.