Russian court bans Navalny's groups

MOSCOW – A Moscow court Wednesday night outlawed the organizations founded by Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny by labeling them extremist, the latest move in a campaign to silence dissent and bar Kremlin critics from running for parliament in September.

The Moscow City Court's ruling, effective immediately, prevents people associated with Navalny's Foundation for Fighting Corruption and his sprawling regional network from seeking public office. Many of Navalny's allies had hoped to run for parliamentary seats in the Sept. 19 election.

The ruling, part of a multipronged Kremlin strategy to steamroll the opposition, sends a tough message one week before President Vladimir Putin holds a summit meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden in Geneva.

Arizona fire smoke affecting neighbor

A wildfire in Arizona that had neighboring New Mexico breathing in smoke was one of several blazes scorching the drought-stricken Southwest, signaling what could be a devastating summer.

Residents in New Mexico's largest city woke up Wednesday shrouded again in smoke from the Arizona fires. Firefighters in Superior, Arizona, a former mining town about 60 miles east of Phoenix, however, made significant progress overnight on the so-called Telegraph Fire. They contained 21% of the fire's perimeter, up from zero the night before, officials said.

Boko Haram leader kills himself

The leader of Nigerian extremist group Boko Haram, Abubakar Shekau, has killed himself, according to a jihadi organization linked to the Islamic State group.

An audio recording purportedly from Abu Musab al-Barnawi, the leader of the Islamic State West Africa Province, or ISWAP, said Shekau detonated explosives killing himself after a battle between the two groups.

Texas base locked down for 1 hour

An Air Force base in San Antonio was placed on lockdown for about an hour Wednesday after military officials said gunfire was reported near a base gate.

Lt. Col. Brian Loveless, 802nd Security Forces Squadron commander, said investigators were trying to determine whether the report of gunshots coming from outside the base was true or a false alarm.

Ellsworth base to house new bombers

Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota will be the home of the next-generation nuclear bomber, the B-21 Raider, the U.S. Air Force indicated Wednesday. The Air Force plans to build and eventually operate over 100 of the stealth bombers, which are capable of launching nuclear strikes globally.