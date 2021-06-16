Toxic chemicals in makeup found

WASHINGTON – More than half the cosmetics sold in the United States and Canada are awash with a toxic industrial compound associated with serious health conditions, including cancer and reduced birth weight, a new study said.

Researchers at the University of Notre Dame tested more than 230 commonly used cosmetics and found that 56% of foundations and eye products, 48% of lip products and 47% of mascaras contained fluorine – an indicator of PFAS, so-called “forever chemicals” that are used in nonstick frying pans, rugs and countless other consumer products.

Some of the highest PFAS levels were found in waterproof mascara (82%) and long-lasting lipstick (62%), according to the study published Tuesday in the journal Environmental Science & Technology Letters.

Baptists reject push to move right

The Southern Baptist Convention tamped down a push from the right at its largest meeting in decades Tuesday, electing a new president who has worked to bridge racial divides in the church and defeating an effort to make an issue of critical race theory.

The more than 15,000 delegates in attendance picked as their next leader Ed Litton, a white pastor from Alabama who was nominated by Fred Luter, the only Black pastor to serve as president of the nation's largest Protestant denomination.

Alabama man kills 2 at factory, self

A worker wielding a handgun fatally shot two people and wounded two others at an Alabama fire hydrant factory early Tuesday before killing himself near a cemetery where his mother is buried, police said. The shooting happened about 2:30 a.m. at a Mueller Co. plant in Albertville.

4 dead, 4 hurt in Chicago shooting

An argument in a house on Chicago's South Side erupted into gunfire about 5:45 a.m. Tuesday, leaving four people dead and four more injured, police said.

The shooting happened in the Englewood neighborhood, police said. None of the victims appeared to be juveniles.

Israeli ultranationalists take to streets

Hundreds of Israeli ultranationalists, some chanting “Death to Arabs,” paraded Tuesday in east Jerusalem in a show of force that threatened to spark renewed violence just weeks after a war with Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip. Palestinians in Gaza responded by launching incendiary balloons that caused at least 10 fires in southern Israel.

Hungary bill slammed by rights groups

Lawmakers in Hungary approved legislation Tuesday that prohibits sharing with minors any content portraying homosexuality or sex reassignment, something supporters said would help fight pedophilia but which human rights groups denounced as anti-LGBT discrimination.