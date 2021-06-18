No-permit gun bill now law in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas – Texas will now let people carry handguns without first getting a background check and training, becoming the latest and largest on a growing list of states to roll back permitting requirements for carrying guns in public.

Republican Gov. Greg Abbott held a ceremonial bill signing Thursday at the Alamo in San Antonio. He called it a measure of freedom and self-defense, while also connecting it to his ongoing fight with the Biden administration over the flow of migrants across the border with Mexico.

“There is a need for people to have a weapon to defend themselves in the Lone Star State,” Abbott said.

The Texas law takes effect Sept. 1, and Abbott signed the bill over the objections of law enforcement groups who say the change will endanger the public and police.

Officer dies after killing suspect

A police officer in Holly Springs, Georgia, died after a traffic stop in which he fatally shot a man, possibly as the officer was being dragged, authorities said.

Police Chief Tommy Keheley said investigators believe Officer Joe Burson, 25, shot the suspect late Wednesday while he was being dragged by a vehicle but said an inquiry is ongoing. Georgia Bureau of Investigation spokesperson Nelly Miles said Burson was dragged but managed to fire shots at the driver, identified as 29-year-old Ansy Dolce.

Chicago police probe quadruple killing

A mass shooting that left four people dead and four others wounded at a house on Chicago's South Side was believed to have been carried out by two people who shot all but one of the victims in the head, according to a police report.

No arrests have been made in the Tuesday morning shooting, police said Thursday.

Filing: Gesture irked road rage shooter

A Southern California man charged with killing a 6-year-old boy in a road rage incident last month told police he pulled out a gun and fired at a car on the freeway after he got angry with a driver who made a rude gesture, prosecutors said.

Orange County prosecutors wrote in a court document filed Wednesday that murder suspect Marcus Eriz, 24, told police June 6 that he grabbed the loaded gun, rolled down the window and shot at the car driven by a woman who gestured toward him while he was on his way to work on May 21.

The shot killed 6-year-old Aiden Leos while he sat in a booster seat in the back of his mother's car on his way to kindergarten, prosecutors have said.

Gun-pointing couple plead guilty

A St. Louis couple who gained notoriety for pointing guns at social justice demonstrators last year pleaded guilty Thursday to misdemeanor charges and agreed to give up the weapons they used during the confrontation.

Patricia McCloskey pleaded guilty to misdemeanor harassment and was fined $2,000. Her husband, Mark McCloskey, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor fourth-degree assault and was fined $750.