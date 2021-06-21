Apparent shooting sends 1 to hospital

A woman was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries after an apparent shooting Sunday on Eileen Street.

Police responded to a 911 hangup call at 6:48 p.m. to the 1800 block of Eileen Street, near Lower Huntington Road and Airport Expressway, and found a woman in the residence suffering from a gunshot wound, according to a police report.

Police rendered aid until medical workers arrived, and the woman was taken to a hospital. Police said there is a person of interest in the shooting and witnesses, Ring doorbell footage and physical evidence are being investigated.

Marchers hit at Pride parade accidental

A member of a men's chorus group unintentionally slammed into fellow chorists at the start of a Pride parade in South Florida, killing one member of the group and seriously injuring another, the group's director said Sunday, correcting initial speculation that it was a hate crime directed at the gay community.

Wilton Manors Vice Mayor Paul Rolli and Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis said the early investigation shows it was an accident. The 77-year-old driver was taken into custody, but police said no charges have been filed and the investigation is ongoing.

The elderly driver had ailments that prevented him from walking, according to a statement Sunday from Fort Lauderdale police, who said he was cooperating with the investigation and there was no evidence drugs or alcohol was involved.

14 killed in Mexican city at border

Gunmen in vehicles opened fire in the Mexican city of Reynosa on the U.S. border, killing at least 14 people and causing widespread panic, authorities said. Security forces killed four suspects, including one who died near a border bridge.

The attacks began Saturday afternoon in several neighborhoods in eastern Reynosa, which borders the Texas city of McAllen, according to the Tamaulipas state agency that coordinates security forces.

Body of 7-year-old found in river

The body of a fourth tuber has been found in a North Carolina river following a deadly accident in which a family on a recreational float went over a dam, local officials said Sunday.

The Rockingham County Sheriff's Office confirmed in a news release that Isiah Crawford, 7, was the person who was found in the Dan River.

Another tuber, Teresa Villano, 35, is still missing.

1 killed, 5 hurt at Juneteenth event

A 22-year-old man was killed and five others were wounded in a shooting in Oakland near the city's Juneteenth celebration, though it wasn't known whether the violence was connected with the event, police said.

The unidentified man was pronounced dead at a hospital after gunfire erupted Saturday evening near Lake Merritt, said Oakland Police Department Officer Johnna Watson.

The other five victims, males ages 16 to 27, and a woman in her 20s, were hospitalized in stable condition, she said Saturday night.

Officer seen kicking suspect in head

A California sheriff's deputy is under criminal investigation after he was recorded on video kicking a pursuit suspect in the head while the man appeared to be surrendering.

The San Bernardino County deputy, who was not named, has been placed on paid administrative leave, the Sun newspaper reported Saturday.