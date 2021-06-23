Report: Deaths in nursing homes up

WASHINGTON – Deaths among Medicare patients in nursing homes soared by 32% last year, with two devastating spikes eight months apart, a government watchdog reported Tuesday in the most comprehensive look yet at the ravages of COVID-19 among its most vulnerable victims.

The report from the inspector general of the Department of Health and Human Services found that about 4 in 10 Medicare recipients in nursing homes had or likely had COVID-19 in 2020, and that deaths overall jumped by 169,291 from the previous year, before the coronavirus appeared.

“We knew this was going to be bad, but I don't think even those of us who work in this area thought it was going to be this bad,” said Harvard health policy professor David Grabowski, a nationally recognized expert on long-term care, who reviewed the report for The Associated Press.

Investigators used a generally accepted method of estimating “excess” deaths in a group of people after a calamitous event. It did not involve examining individual death certificates of Medicare patients but comparing overall deaths among those in nursing homes to levels in the previous year.

Lee statue in Virginia has time capsule

If a court clears the way, the state of Virginia expects to remove not just a soaring statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee from Richmond's historic Monument Avenue but also a little-known piece of history tucked inside the massive sculpture's base: a 134-year-old time capsule.

Historical records and recent imaging tests suggest the presence of the time capsule, which some have speculated might contain a rare, valuable and historically significant photo of deceased President Abraham Lincoln.

US seizes Iranian news websites

American authorities seized a range of Iran's state-linked news website domains they accused of spreading “disinformation” on Tuesday, a U.S. official said.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the U.S. had effectively taken down roughly three dozen websites, the majority linked to Iranian disinformation efforts. Iranian state-run news agency IRNA announced the U.S. government seizures without providing further information.

Unvaccinated hospital workers fired

More than 150 employees at a Houston hospital system who refused to get a COVID-19 vaccine have been fired or resigned after a judge dismissed an employee lawsuit over the vaccine requirement.

A spokesperson for Houston Methodist system said 153 employees either resigned in the two-week suspension period or were terminated on Tuesday.

Australia to fight U.N. reef downgrade

Australia said Tuesday it will fight against plans to downgrade the Great Barrier Reef's World Heritage status due to climate change, while environmentalists have applauded the U.N. World Heritage Committee's proposal.

Any downgrade of the reef's World Heritage status could reduce tourism revenue.

Pelosi to form Jan. 6 panel

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has told Democratic colleagues that she is creating a new committee to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol, according to a person familiar with her remarks. Pelosi made the announcement at a private leadership meeting Tuesday.

Senate Republicans blocked legislation that would form a bipartisan, independent commission to investigate the attack.