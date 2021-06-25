Pelosi setting up Capitol riot panel

WASHINGTON – House Speaker Nancy Pelosi made it official Thursday that she is creating a special committee to investigate the attack on the Capitol, saying it is “imperative that we seek the truth.”

The new committee comes after Republican senators blocked legislation that would have set up a bipartisan commission to investigate the attack. Pelosi, D-Calif., said it was her preference to have an independent panel lead the inquiry. But she said Congress could not wait any longer to begin a deeper look at the insurrection.

“Jan. 6 was a day of darkness for our country,” Pelosi said, and the “terror and trauma” to members and staff who were there is something she cannot forgive. She said there is no fixed timeline for the committee, which will investigate and report on the facts and causes of the attack and make recommendations to prevent it from happening again.

She did not say who will lead or serve on the committee.

Iowa county cuts links to slave owner

Iowa's most liberal county is no longer named for a slave-owning U.S. vice president and instead will honor a trailblazing local Black academic. The Johnson County Board of Supervisors voted Thursday to cut ties with its two-century namesake, former Vice President Richard Mentor Johnson, a lifelong slave owner from Kentucky who took credit for killing a Shawnee chief during an 1805 battle.

Supervisors decided the county is now named for the late historian and university administrator Lulu Merle Johnson.

Georgia vote-fraud suit moves ahead

A judge on Thursday allowed a lawsuit alleging fraud in Georgia's most populous county during the November election and seeking a review of absentee ballots to move forward.

Originally filed in December, the lawsuit says there is evidence of fraudulent ballots and improper ballot counting in Fulton County. The county, county elections board and county courts clerk had filed motions to dismiss the lawsuit.

Arrest made in Austin mass shooting

Authorities in Texas arrested a 19-year-old man on a murder warrant for the killing of a tourist during a mass shooting in downtown Austin that also wounded more than a dozen people, prosecutors in the city said Thursday.

Officers with a fugitive task force took De'ondre White into custody Thursday afternoon on a warrant for the killing of 25-year-old Douglas John Kantor during the shooting on Austin's 6th Street, the Travis County District Attorney's office said in a statement. Prosecutors said they also intend to seek multiple aggravated assault charges against White.

Russia to confront ships near Crimea

Russia is prepared to target intruding warships if they fail to heed warnings, a senior Russian diplomat declared Thursday after a Black Sea incident in which warning shots were fired and bombs were dropped in the path of British destroyer sailomg near Crimea in an area that Russia claims as its territorial waters.

It's the first time since the Cold War that Moscow acknowledged using live ammunition to deter a NATO warship.

Indigenous groups find more graves

Leaders of Indigenous groups in Canada said Thursday investigators have found 751 unmarked graves at the site of a former residential school for Indigenous children in Regina, Saskatchewan, a discovery that follows last month's report of 215 at another school.