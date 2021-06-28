At least 7 killed in Bangladesh blast

DHAKA, Bangladesh – At least seven people died and dozens were injured in an explosion Sunday in Bangladesh's capital.

But authorities could not determine the nature of the explosion that damaged vehicles and surrounding buildings, the police and fire department said.

The explosion took place in the evening at a building in Dhaka's Moghbazar area, and rescuers reached the scene, said Faisalur Rahman, a fire control room official.

At least seven buildings were damaged because of the force of the explosion, Rahman said.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police Commissioner Shafiqul Islam told reporters at least seven people died. The injured were taken to hospitals, he said.

Arkansas officer struck by car, killed

A northwest Arkansas police officer was killed when he was struck by a vehicle in a convenience store parking lot and two people are in custody, according to police.

Pea Ridge officer Kevin Apple died Saturday after being struck by the vehicle that matched the description of a vehicle sought by police, according to police Lt. Michael Lisenbee.

The vehicle was parked at gas pumps at the convenience store about 155 miles northwest of Little Rock, when Apple and another officer approached it to speak to the occupants, Lisenbee said.

Italian region bans farm work in heat

Outdoor farm work under the afternoon sun on particularly hot days has been banned in a southern Italian region following the death of a migrant who felt ill while toiling in a field and collapsed.

Gov. Michele Emiliano, who leads the Puglia region in the ''heel” of the Italian peninsula, signed an ordinance Saturday that forbids farm work from 12:30 pm. to 4 p.m. through August on days that are particularly torrid.

A 27-year-old migrant from Mali felt ill last week as he worked as a day laborer in a farm field, left work and collapsed and died as he was pedaling his bike on the nearly 10-mile route to his residence.

The governor in his ordinance noted that some recent weeks in Puglia have seen days where the temperature hit 104 degrees. At least two mayors in Puglia, including in the port city of Brindisi, had adopted similar measures earlier in the week.

10 boats sink in Hong Kong blaze

A fire engulfed 16 vessels in a Hong Kong typhoon shelter early Sunday, resulting in at least 10 boats sinking and one person sent to a hospital.

The fire broke out about 2:30 a.m. at the Aberdeen South typhoon shelter in Hong Kong, and was extinguished more than six hours later.

Firefighters rescued 35 people from vessels during the fire, according to public broadcaster RTHK.

There were no reports of any injuries, although one person who felt unwell was sent to the hospital.

The fire services department used 11 fire boat monitors, eight jets, and mobilized four breathing apparatus teams to fight the blaze, according to a statement.

It wasn't immediately clear what caused the fire.